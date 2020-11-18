Celtics draft Aaron Nesmith at No. 14, Payton Pritchard at No. 26

Boston addressed that gap with its first two selections Wednesday, taking Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith with the No. 14 overall pick and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard with the 26th choice. According to a league source, the Celtics traded the 30th overall pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for future draft considerations, but first they bolstered their roster with shooting.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said earlier this month that he could look to fill specific needs during this NBA Draft, and when asked what he believed his team needed, his first answer was shooting.

Advertisement

“It’s a dream come true,” Nesmith said during the ESPN broadcast, surrounded by friends and family members at his home. “Every kid dreams of this moment since they’re like 8 years old.”

The 6-foot-6-inch forward made 52.2 percent of his 3-pointers as a sophomore last season on 8.2 attempts per game. A stress fracture in his foot limited him to 14 games. He made 37.7 percent of his 3-pointers during his lone full season as a freshman.

During the playoffs, the Celtics’ lack of scoring punch off the bench was glaring. And Nesmith, who also has a sturdy 215-pound frame and a 7-foot wingspan, should be able to fill that role immediately as a rookie.

The 6-2 Pritchard, the Pac-12 player of the year, averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists for the Ducks. He made 41.5 percent of his 3-pointers as a senior last season.

The Celtics owned four of the top 47 picks in the draft, including three first-round choices, and had looked into packaging some of those picks to move up in the draft. But league sources said this week that teams in the middle of the lottery were reluctant to trade down.

Advertisement

But the Celtics had targeted Nesmith and were pleased to see him fall to them at No. 14, one league source said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.