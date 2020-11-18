Daniil Medvedev upsets Novak Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis

Daniil Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic , 6-3, 6-3, Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage in London. Medvedev has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday. Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman … The political leader of Australia’s Victorian state, Daniel Andrews , said despite “incredibly complex” negotiations, he is confident January’s Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed. Tennis Australia has been hoping for several months that the Victorian and Australian governments would approve a plan for players to start arriving in mid-December and to quarantine in a special training hub with their restricted entourages.

The Maine Mariners, the Worcester Railers and the other four members of the ECHL North Division suspended the 2020-21 season and planned to return in 2021-22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mariners play in Portland, the largest city in a state in which ice hockey is a longstanding winter tradition. The other teams are the Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Newfoundland Growlers and Reading Royals.

Golf

Three more test positive

The PGA Tour now has three players who have tested positive for the coronavirus during the RSM Classic at Sea Island. Kramer Hickok and Henrik Norlander each received positive tests and have withdrawn. Hickok got into the tournament as an alternate after Bill Haas tested positive earlier in the week. That’s the most positive tests on the PGA Tour since late June, when four players tested positive in a span of a week. That brings to 18 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf resumed on June 8.

Soccer

USWNT’s Horan has coronavirus

US women’s soccer midfielder Lindsey Horan tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands on Nov. 27. Horan, 26, received the diagnosis as part of pre-trip testing procedures. No others have tested positive, the USSF said. The players are expected to begin arriving in the Netherlands on Friday … Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman was chosen Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year … MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi is quarantined in Uruguay after the Los Angeles FC forward tested positive for COVID-19 while with his national team … Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will likely miss the club’s next Premier League game after the Egyptian soccer association said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time. The 28-year-old Salah, who has mild symptoms, has been in self-isolation in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of el-Gouna, where he arrived earlier this week. He had previously self-isolated in a Cairo hotel.

Nations League finals set

Italy earned the right to host a star-filled Nations League finals next October that will feature the current No. 1-ranked team and three of the past four World Cup champions. Italy’s 2-0 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina sealed the top spot in Group 1. That group winner had been pre-selected to host the Final Four Top-ranked Belgium also booked its place in that knockout bracket, lifted by Romelu Lukaku’s 56th and 57th international goals in a 4-2 win over Denmark. Belgium and Italy join Spain and France, who topped groups that finished Tuesday. That means the tournament will feature the winners of the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

Miscellany

Boxers Alvarez, Smith to fight

Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on Dec. 19 in the United States, the boxers announced in London. Smith’s WBA super middleweight belt will be on the line when he faces one of boxing’s most popular fighters. The location was not announced … Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Cougars’ season opener next week … No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule. Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played … Churchill Downs says president Kevin Flanery will retire at the end of this year after 11 years in charge of the home of the Kentucky Derby … Ron Fowler stepped down as executive chairman of the San Diego Padres and lead investor Peter Seidler was approved by fellow Major League Baseball owners to take over control of the team as chairman.