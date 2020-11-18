Mets’ Robinson Cano suspended a year for second PED violation

NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball Wednesday after a second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 38-year-old Cano will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner’s office said Cano tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.