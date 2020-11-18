MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force sends winter recommendations for a final vote

The meeting of the task force came one day after the MIAA’s Sports Medicine Committee approved modifications for basketball and ice hockey, which remained “higher-risk” sports in updated guidance released earlier this month by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The virtual meeting of the 24-member task force, which was not open to the public, lasted more than three hours. According to MIAA sources, members were told not to discuss details of the meeting or any specifics of the recommendations, which will be sent to the Board of Directors for a final vote, expected to take place Friday.

The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force finalized recommendations Wednesday to submit to the Board of Directors for a potential winter high school sports season.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors also will vote on whether to keep the Nov. 30 start date to the winter season, part of the four-season timeline it approved in August. The task force recommended last month to keep the Nov. 30 start date provided update EEA guidance was released by Nov. 9. The guidance was released Nov. 6, but some board members were concerned there would be too little turnaround time — there is only a 10-day window between Friday and Nov. 30, which also spans Thanksgiving.

A handful of Eastern Mass. leagues, as well as all of Central and Western Mass., already have voted to delay the start of the winter season by a week or more.

The full board vote on a potential winter season is a change from the Fall I season, which began Sept. 18 and concludes Sunday. The task force forwarded its Fall I recommendations directly to MIAA executive director Bill Gaine and president Jeffrey Granatino for final approval.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Council’s Board of Control voted to delay the winter season until Jan. 19, while the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that “high-risk” sports such as basketball and hockey will start no earlier than Jan. 4.

Advertisement

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.