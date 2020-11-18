UMass hockey to begin season against UConn after Maine postpones opener

It didn’t take long to put that approach to the test. On Sunday, Vermont announced that it was delaying the start of men’s and women’s hockey and basketball until Dec. 18, thereby postponing this weekend’s series with UConn.

When Hockey East announced its schedule for the 2020-21 season, the conference emphasized that it had created a flexible schedule with the idea that it could address any problems that might come up when trying to hold a season in the middle of a pandemic.

“Our state is obviously seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important that our programs are operating in a manner that is consistent with guidance from state officials,” said Vermont athletic director Jeff Schulman. “I certainly feel for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have been following strict protocols in preparing for a return to competition. Moving forward, we will make every effort to play out our competitive schedules while always prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as that of our campus and community.”

On Wednesday, Maine revealed this weekend’s series with UMass would not be played. The Maine women’s team is still scheduled to open its season at Holy Cross.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and very much want to see our Maine Black Bears begin their winter seasons,” said University of Maine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “We are assessing each opportunity for our teams to compete within the context of rising COVID case counts and the threat of community transmission.

“We are working with our athletic conferences, UMaine Athletics, our safety professionals, and stakeholders to determine next steps for our teams.”

Less than two hours after Maine’s decision was released, the league announced that UConn and UMass would play a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday night at Amherst at 6, followed by Saturday’s game at Storrs at 4 p.m.

“Hockey East has built a schedule optimized for flexibility during this unique season in 2020-21 for a variety of reasons,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “We are happy to report that the Maine men’s players are healthy and we look forward to their debut next weekend at UConn.”





