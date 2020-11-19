Eighth annual Kids Film fest screens dozens of films from more than 17 countries

“Since the films are coming from all over the world, for the first time, it’s also giving an opportunity to the filmmakers in far away places to be present at the festival,” said Laura Azevedo, director of the festival.

Dispensing with its usual in-person screenings this year, the festival will encompass online screenings, interactive Q&As after each screening block, and virtual workshops. The films, chosen by a panel of professional reviewers assembled by nonprofit Filmmakers Collaborative, have been broken up into blocks by audience age, film type, and language. Both professionally and student-made films will be showcased.

Combining films by, for, or about kids, the Boston International Kids Film Festival celebrates its eighth year, beginning on Nov. 20.

The weekend comprises 71 films from more than 17 countries. All screenings and talks are accessible with a $55 all-access pass, or viewers can purchase a ticket to one film block for $20. Register at bikff.org/buy-tickets.

“The Biggest Little Farm”

Directed by John Chester, “The Biggest Little Farm” is the first feature film on the festival’s schedule. Screening on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., the 91-minute documentary chronicles Chester and his wife Molly’s journey from jobs in Los Angeles to ethical farmland harvesting on their organic Apricot Lanes Farms. The couple will host a Q&A immediately following the screening.

In "The Peak," Sarah navigates her fear of the dark. Boston International Kids Film Festival

“The Peak”

This five-minute animated film lands in the shorts for ages 10 and under category. Directed by Satoshi Takahashi, this wordless Japanese short tells the story of Sarah, a little girl who wakes up in the middle of the night and finds a strange, spooky scene in her bedroom. With help from her toy come to life, Steven, Sarah must overcome her fear of the dark and get back to bed. The film will screen on Nov. 21 between 10 and 11:30 a.m., along with the other shorts for viewers 10 and younger.

Created by an 11-year old from Winchester, "The Meeting Spot" tells the story of two friends. Boston International Kids Film Festival

“The Meeting Spot”

Made by 11-year-old Tobin Cleary from Winchester, this three-minute film focuses on two young friends — Toby, who is white, and Eli, who is black — and the reactions they receive from strangers when spending time at their favorite hangout. The film screens Nov. 21 between 2 and 3:30 p.m. with other student-made narratives.

“Kapaemahu”

Set in Hawaii, this foreign language film explores the lore connected with four stones on Waikiki Beach — according to legend, a transgender spirit inhabits each stone. The eight-minute film was directed by Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson, and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and narrated in an ancient Hawaiian dialect with closed captions. It delves into the history behind a local legend of four dual-spirited individuals who brought healing practices to the island from Tahiti. It will be shown on Nov. 22 between 10 and 11:30 a.m. with other foreign language films.

In "It's Just a Boy," a mother finds out who her daughter has really been communicating with on the internet. Boston International Kids Film Festival

“It’s Just a Boy”

This fictional story warns of real dangers associated with online communication in our digital world. Teenager Amy begins receiving messages from “Olly,” presumably a teenage boy. When her mother finds the correspondence on Amy’s phone, she devises a plan to meet up with Olly and discovers who has really been contacting her daughter. The 18-minute short, directed by Jane Webb, based in East Midlands, England, is based on true events. The film will be shown on Nov. 22 between 4:30 and 6 p.m. with other shorts for middle-school-age and older viewers.

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.