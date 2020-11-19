Istanbul Diner Cafe, near Bell Circle in Revere, serves outstanding Turkish cuisine

Why Three Turkish partners are offering food from home and though some dishes may be familiar, this is the cuisine as it’s made in its homeland. On a busy night, the place is sending out 100 dinners (with COVID regulations, there are only 18 seats inside, so the majority of customers are ordering food to-go).

“Pide-cheese” at Istanbul Diner is a giant boat-shaped pizza filled with melted cheese that's so large it’s packed to go in a pizza box and has to be set in there on the diagonal.

The Back Story Bekir Senates, Sal Ozgan, and Selman Cayhan are behind the new spot, which opened in July near Bell Circle. Senates works on the business end of the restaurant, Ozgan is the chef, and Cayhan runs a coffee program. The storefront looks like any fast-food place, with a bright screen above the register showing photos of each dish and a short description. Nothing about the place signals that you’re going to be eating exceptional Turkish food.

At Istanbul Diner, the famous Adana kebab, ground meat with spices shaped into thin rolls and grilled (all meat here is halal), comes with rice, hummus, salad, grilled pepper and tomato, and a thick slice of the house bread. Sheryl Julian

What to Eat You have to begin with red lentil soup, which is buried on the online menu and doesn’t even have its own photo. In this splendid version of the classic, the lentils dissolve into a puree in the pot and the nourishing broth has a little heat. “Pide-cheese” is extraordinary. Don’t picture pita bread. This is a giant boat-shaped pizza filled with melted cheese (you can also order it filled with shawarma or sausage). It’s large enough that it’s packed to go in a pizza box and has to be set in there on the diagonal. The cooks are making a deliciously crusty pizza-style dough to encase it. They’re also rolling out fabulous lahmacun (translated as Turkish pizza), which begins with a very thin dough topped with ground meat and spices. At home you sprinkle it with lemon juice and chopped salad vegetables. The famous Adana kebab, ground meat with spices shaped into thin rolls and grilled (all meat here is halal), comes with rice, hummus, salad, grilled pepper and tomato, and a thick slice of the house bread.

Istanbul Diner Cafe is located in a small strip mall. Nothing about the place signals that you’re going to be eating exceptional Turkish food. Sheryl Julian/Sheryl julian

What to Drink Cayhan, who ran the former Vanuatu Cafe, a coffee shop on Federal Hill in Providence, has brought his organic brew to the diner. (Vanuatu is a cluster of islands in the South Pacific, where a coffee cooperative works with local farmers.)

The Takeaway Istanbul Diner is almost totally unadorned except for some artwork on a wall by Muharrem Olgun — thin wood blocks cut into the shapes of Istanbul’s iconic structures, placed horizontally to mimic the skyline of the city, which is partly in Europe and partly in Asia, with a big splash of painted turquoise for the Bosporus that splits it down the middle. The cafe is making the traditional food served there in most cafes and white tablecloth establishments. Here, they’re showcasing it proudly, packing it carefully, handing it to customers graciously. 120 Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway, Revere, 781-289-4249, www.istanbuldinercafe.com

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.