Local bestsellers for the week ending October 15

2. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

3. Moonflower Murders Anthony Horowitz Harper

4. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

5. Snow John Banville Hanover Square Press

6. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

7. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

8. The Law of Innocence Michael Connelly Little, Brown

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

10. The Sentinel Lee Child, Andrew Child Delacorte Press





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

Advertisement

2. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

3. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

4. First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country Thomas E. Ricks Harper

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. One Life Megan Rapinoe Penguin Press

8. Greenlights Matthew McConaughey Crown

9. Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage Ten Speed Press

10. We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence Becky Cooper Grand Central

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

2. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

8. What Kind of Woman: Poems Kate Baer Harper Perennial

Advertisement

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

10. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

7. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

9. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

10. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.