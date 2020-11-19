Virtual author readings Nov. 22-28

All events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.
Monday
Douglas Johnston (“Faith-based Diplomacy Trumping Realpolitik”) and Todd Gitlin (“The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage”) read at 2 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Joseph Michael Hart and Bridget Hart-Kenney (“Papa’s Past”) read at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library… Guerrilla Girls (“Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Tuesday
David Kelly (“Ballpark Mysteries”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library… Nathan Hale (“Blades of Freedom”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Jan Eliasberg (“Hannah’s War”) and Nancy Thorndike Greenspan (“Atomic Spy”) are in conversation with Rachel Barenbaum (“A Bend in the Stars”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Serena Parekh (“No Refuge”) is in conversation with Patricia Williams (“The Alchemy of Race and Rights”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement
Events are subject to change.