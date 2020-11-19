What’s happening in the arts world

BANDCAMP LIVE Independent music bazaar Bandcamp has launched into the ticketed livestream game with a fully integrated streaming service. This weekend’s featured artists are Chris Farren, the pop punk prince of happy songs for sad people (Nov. 20) and pastel lo-fi collage artist brin (Nov. 21). www.bandcamp.com

PRATEEK/LONELY LEESA AND THE LOST COWBOYS It’s a twofer of rising local acts at ONCE Ballroom’s Virtual Venue, as stirring singer-songwriter Prateek splits the bill with hard-driving roots rockers Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys. Nov. 20, 8 p.m. www.oncesomerville.com

ADRIANNE LENKER TINY DESK CONCERT The songwriting force of nature behind Big Thief holed up in a cabin in the Berkshires earlier this year and came out with material for two solo albums. This staggering 20-minute set showcases some of those songs from the Berkshires, recorded in a trailer in Joshua Tree National Park. www.npr.org/music

Classical

A FAR CRY: THE SHAPE OF JOY An exuberant early Mozart Viola Quintet (K. 174) inspired this program reflecting on an emotion in short supply at the moment. Also to be heard will be Caroline Shaw’s “Limestone & Felt” and Akshaya Avril Tucker’s “Breathing Sunlight.” Nov. 21, 8 p.m. afarcry.org

ARTS

Theater

[KEYP-ING] and A VERY HERRERA HOLIDAY Miranda ADEkoje’s “[keyp-ing]” is structured as an Instagram Live post by a freelance commercial producer who causes a stir by raising questions about racial and economic disparities in health care while she waits for her Black male film crew to return from a coronavirus testing site in a suburban neighborhood where they don’t feel safe. Directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Alexis Scheer’s “A Very Herrera Holiday” is about a lifestyle blogger who talks to her Zoom audience about crafts, her favorite seasonal drinks — and her relationship. The play is described as “a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun.” Directed by Sarah Shin. Presented by New Repertory Theatre. Tickets $20 for the two-play package. Nov. 21-Dec. 13. www.newrep.org/productions/showstopper-virtual-plays

DRAGON MAMA The second installment of Sara Porkalob’s extraordinary “Dragon Cycle” about her Filipino-American family focuses on the adventures of identity and exploration in Alaska undertaken by her mother, Maria. In my 2019 review of the American Repertory Theater’s productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady” at Oberon, I wrote that Porkalob’s “combination of emotional honesty and next-level virtuosity is hard to beat.” A digital stream of “Dragon Mama,” presented as part of the Virtually Oberon series, extends through Dec. 10. Household tickets $30, with a pay-what-you-can option. www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM, PART 2: BATTLE OF THE MEI LIS and EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM, PART 3: I LOVE YOU, HAPPY NEW YEAR Greater Boston Stage Company recently presented Christine Toy Johnson’s “Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom” on Zoom. Now come a pair of sequels, both written and directed by Johnson, to be presented online back-to-back. In “Battle of the Mei Lis,” fictional playwright Billy Ellis tweaks the script before opening night on Broadway during a last-minute rehearsal with Hong Kong film star Lo-An Li and other members of the cast, as well as his assistant, Roberta Liu. “I Love You, Happy New Year” takes place after that opening night, when, according to press materials, “The jig is up.” Reprising their roles from the original piece are Michelle Liu Coughlin, EJ Zimmerman, and Lily Kaufman, with Jordan Ahnquist and David Darrow also in the cast. Livestream on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Then available to stream Nov. 21-24 with link. Tickets $15, with $5 of every ticket donated to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. www.greaterbostonstage.org

Dance

BB@YOURHOME Boston Ballet opens its 2020-21 hybrid season with the first program of this new virtual subscription series. “Forsythe Elements” takes an in-depth look at the creative genius of William Forsythe, with excerpts of old and new work captured live from the company’s studio. Forsythe himself will lead a discussion with a select group of company members on dance, music, form, and function. Available through Nov. 29. $180 for the full six-program series. www.bostonballet.org

Visual Arts

MADE IT: THE WOMEN WHO REVOLUTIONIZED FASHION Spanning 250 years and everything from haute couture to historical costuming to ready-to-wear, this show, made in partnership with Kunstmuseum den Haag in the Netherlands, highlights contributions made by women to the fashion world and, by default, the broader culture. Nov. 21-March 14, 2021. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-945-7500, www.pem.org

MONET AND BOSTON: LASTING IMPRESSION The Museum of Fine Arts was ahead of the curve with Claude Monet, collecting the French Impressionist master early and often, acquiring many works in Monet’s own lifetime through the early part of the 19th century. This exhibition, one of the cornerstones of the museum’s sesquicentennial — long-delayed due to the pandemic shutdowns — puts on view the museum’s entire complement of 35 Monet paintings plus eight strategic loans. Through Feb. 28, 2021. 465 Huntington Avenue. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

SCOTT PRIOR: OLD DEVOTIONS Alpha Gallery, washed out in last spring’s SOWA flood, moves across Thayer Street to higher ground, sharing quarters with Soprafina Gallery along the mezzanine. First up: Massachusetts painter Scott Prior, a hyper-realist fabulist whose luminous landscapes, still lifes, and scenes of abandoned amusement parks and woodsy bonfires are confections pieced together from different sources. Through Dec. 1. Alpha Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-536-4465, www.alphagallery.com

EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO: VIRTUALLY THE SAME Dan Mintz, voice of Tina Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” headlines the Studio Friday and Saturday, with support from Rohan Padhye, Nikki Bon, Liz Glazer, and Casey Crawford the first night and Glazer, Harrison Greenbaum, Shaun Connolly, and Kate Sisk the second. The Sunday lineup is Corey Manning, Dan Crohn, Ben Katzner, Joe Palana, and Pamala Ross. Nov. 20-22, 8 p.m. $10-$12. www.thecomedystudio.com

COLIN MOCHERIE AND BRAD SHERWOOD: STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” veterans have been touring for years as a duo, and have figured out a way to harness Zoom backgrounds and interactivity in service of their weekly virtual improv shows. Nov. 21, 8 p.m. $35. www.colinandbradshow.com

WRITERS OF CONAN PRESENTS Conan O’Brien has employed a lot of talented comic writers over the years, including Newton native Brian Kiley, who has been writing monologue jokes almost from the first show. Kiley is on the lineup for this virtual show from Flapper’s in Burbank featuring Conan’s writers and guests connected with the show. Laurie Kilmartin is the other standout here. Nov. 23, 10 p.m. $10. www.flapperscomedy.com

Family

NATURE IN ART Get crafty with falling leaves, pinecones, and other natural artifacts to be found this time of year. Hosted by Lehigh Gap Nature Center, participants ages 5 to 12 and their families can follow along with this virtual workshop to create some Thanksgiving-themed treats and treasures. Prior registration is required and the event page lists all required materials for the activities. Nov. 20, 4 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com.

THANKSGIVING CLAY FOLKLORE DOLLS WORKSHOP This family-style class will teach participants everything they need to know about sculpting festive, fall-themed decorations for the upcoming winter season. The hour-and-a-half workshop will be held outside and include all necessary materials for sculpting two pieces. Clay will be fired and available to pick up a few days after the workshop. Nov. 22. 1 p.m. Tickets $70 for adults, $50 for children. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. thetrustees.org.

MR. DAVID’S DRAWINGS, SONGS, AND SILLINESS Prepare to move and groove along to Mr. David’s online showcase put on by the Pennsylvania-based Wissahickon Valley Public Library. Once Mr. David dons his signature propeller hat and picks up his guitar, attendees are in for a show packed with songs, props, puppets, and drawings. Nov. 24, 4 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com.

