Ocean Spray reaches out to struggling restaurants

Ocean Spray has agreed to give $100,000 to launch an effort to help struggling independent restaurants cover rent and payroll costs, known as the Ocean Spray Farmers for Chefs Alliance. Ocean Spray is seeking donations to the cause but is starting off with $75,000 in funding and has agreed to match an additional $25,000 in donations as well as to provide discounts on cranberry products to restaurants trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other partners in the launch are the Mass Restaurants United alliance and the COREcares Foundation. Chef Jody Adams, a founder of the MRU alliance, said Ocean Spray’s funds will help alleviate some of the stress that many restaurateurs are facing right now. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement





ENERGY

Veolia North America buys Salem company

Boston-based energy and utility company Veolia North America has acquired a much smaller competitor, Salem-based Energenix, through Veolia’s SourceOne Inc. subsidiary for an undisclosed amount from owner Guy Machnes. SourceOne general manager Jack Griffin said Machnes will stay on for a transitional period, while his son, A.J. Machnes, will join SourceOne on a full-time basis. Energenix specializes in meter reading and billing services for tenants of commercial buildings in the Boston area and brings about 200 customers into the SourceOne fold. — JON CHESTO





FOOD

Managers at Iowa pork plant allegedly bet on workers getting coronavirus

The top official at Tyson Foods’ largest pork plant created a pool for managers to bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak, lawyers for the estates of four dead workers allege. In recently amended wrongful death lawsuits, plaintiffs’ lawyers allege that Tyson’s Waterloo plant manager Tom Hart “organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager on how many employees would test positive for COVID-19.” Hart allegedly organized the pool last spring as the virus spread through the Waterloo plant, ultimately infecting more than 1,000 of its 2,800 workers, killing at least six, and sending many others to the hospital. The outbreak eventually tore through the broader Waterloo community. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

Signage outside a Macy's Inc. flagship store in the Herald Square area of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Macy's Inc. is scheduled to release earnings on November 19. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

RETAIL

Macy’s sales fall as shoppers stay away during the pandemic

Macy’s swung to a loss and sales tumbled 22 percent as the department store chain struggled to bring shoppers back to stores during a pandemic. But the beleaguered retailer did better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early for safety reasons and to avoid the expected shipping crush this year. Macy’s had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share in the year ago period. Sales fell to $3.99 billion in the quarter compared with $5.17 billion in the year ago period. Online sales rose 27 percent. Like most retail stores, Macy’s was forced to close its stores during the spring to curb the spread of the coronavirus and sales evaporated. The New York company furloughed a majority of its employees. Macy’s began reopening its store in May but the recovery has been slow, and it needs to acclimate to a trying business climate that has tipped other iconic chains into bankruptcy protection this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENDER EQUITY

Advertisement

Rolls-Royce to pay women denied machine operating jobs in Virginia

Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at its factory in Virginia. Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George and also provide jobs to four of the women, the US Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Tuesday. The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Home buyers making biggest down payments in 20 years

Home buyers, facing tightening credit standards and skyrocketing prices, are putting up the biggest down payments in at least two decades. The median down payment for single-family homes and condos in the United States was $20,775 in the third quarter, the most in records going back to 2000, according to a report from Attom Data Solutions. That’s up 69 percent from $12,325 a year earlier, before record low mortgage rates kicked the housing boom into a higher gear. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

EU’s approach to corralling the likes of Google and Facebook too slow, report says

The EU’s efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the bloc’s competition regulators, meanwhile, have not kept pace with digital markets, allowing Silicon Valley giants to eliminate rivals, said the report by the European Court of Auditors, which examined the EU’s enforcement of competition rules over the past decade. European Union authorities have been at the forefront of global efforts to bring the tech giants to heel but they’ve been criticized for lengthy investigations that have resulted in fines that are huge yet affordable for the wealthy companies. Google is currently appealing a $2.9 billion antitrust fine levied in 2017 that stems from an investigation into its shopping search results that began a decade ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Quarantined shoppers crash wine website with early holiday shopping

Locked-down shoppers have taken less than a week to snap up all of Naked Wines UK Christmas offers, crashing the retailer’s website in the process. Promotional packs containing items such as bottles of wine and olive oil sold out in about three to four days, according to chief financial officer James Crawford. In a normal year, this would have taken two or three weeks, he said. Such was the demand, the Naked Wines website went down for about 40 minutes on Nov. 12. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales at highest level in 15 years in October

Sales of previously owned homes unexpectedly rose in October to the highest level in almost 15 years, extending a housing market boom fueled by record-low mortgage rates and buyers’ desire for properties in the suburbs. Contract closings increased 4.3 percent from the prior month to an annualized 6.85 million, the strongest pace since November 2005, according to National Association of Realtors data released Thursday. The October rate exceeded all economists’ forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, which had a median estimate of 6.47 million. The median selling price jumped 15.5 percent from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis to a record-high of $313,000, reflecting more sales of upper-end properties. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BANKING

Bank of America gives $21 million to colleges to advance equality

Bank of America is cutting checks of $1 million apiece to 21 universities and community colleges across the nation to help advance racial and economic equality. The funds will go to several state schools with large numbers of Black and Latino students, including Baruch College in New York, Delaware State University, and St. Louis Community College, the bank said Thursday. Institutions will use the funds to develop or expand programs helping students complete education and job training for skills in their communities. The bank will work with big employers in local areas to match training to prospective jobs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS