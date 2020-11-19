TikTok’s viral ‘number 7′ is committed to play football at Harvard

Everything you need to know about number 7

Once again, video-sharing app TikTok has saved Massachusetts from 2020: “Number seven” is committed to play football at Harvard.

Caden Woodall — now referred to on the Internet as “#7″ — is a senior running back for Livonia Stevenson High School in Michigan. He quickly rose to fame after being featured in a viral TikTok video, lip syncing to Justin Bieber and Sean Kingston’s 2010 hit “Eenie Meenie” in a locker room.

The clip begins with Woodall grinning from ear to ear while singing along to the song before jumping into a dance party with his teammates for the chorus. The video was taken after the team’s final regular-season game in October.

Here’s a longer YouTube video of the clip, although the original version on TikTok just replayed the first 15 seconds:

For some reason, the video instantly blew up on TikTok. The hashtags “#number7″ and “#cadenwoodall” combined now have more than 42.5 million views.

Alex Hampstead, or @rawrits.alex, originally posted the video a few weeks ago on TikTok, but she later took it down after a request from the school. Hampstead said Wednesday, via TikTok, that she can’t post any school sports-related videos until she meets the school next week to go over “guidelines.” One of her posts suggests this is because of the fact that the players were not wearing masks.

Woodall made his own TikTok account and posted his first video on Wednesday, again lip syncing to the Bieber song, but this time on a golf cart. The video quickly picked up more than 19 million views as of Thursday morning.

Users have commented, “this man deserves all the hype he can get,” and “he is saving 2020.” Others, perhaps a tad jealous of Woodall’s popularity, commented “leave some girls for the rest of us bro.”

Jared Purcell, a sports reporter at MLive, has written about Woodall in the past, and he described him as “a pretty humble kid.”

“Even when he talks about his grades, he’ll say ‘oh, well I’m not the top 10 in my class,’” he said.

Purcell first reported Woodall’s TikTok stardom Wednesday after he did an analytics check on his page views that morning and noticed one of his stories about Woodall was skyrocketing.

“It was exploding, and I was suspicious, because he was getting so many votes in our Player of the Year poll,” he said. “Most of the views were from Google, so I realized people must have been searching his name for some reason.”

As soon as he opened Twitter and searched Woodall’s name, he saw tweet after tweet of the locker room video.

“It is pretty funny,” he said. “It was great to see a high school athlete enjoy a moment with his teammates, especially in a year like this. Everything has been so serious.”

According to Purcell, “number seven” deserves the hype: He eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season, despite it being shorter than usual due to the pandemic, and broke several school records.

Will #7 play for Harvard next year?

According to Woodall’s Twitter account, he is committed to Harvard to play football as part of the class of 2025.

“I am ecstatic to join the Crimson family,” he wrote in an Aug. 21 post with the hashtag #GoCrimson.

Purcell said Woodall had also received offers from Princeton and Yale, and that he intends to study biomedical engineering.

“The kid must really have the brains and the brawn,” he said. “I don’t know if he is going to try to learn a Boston accent, but I wouldn’t put it past him.”

A spokesman for Harvard said they are not permitted to comment on “any potential student-athletes per Ivy League and NCAA rules.” High school players can officially sign with college teams in early December.

It will be interesting to see what happen to Harvard’s current number seven, Kaedyn Odermann, who coincidentally shares number seven’s first name.

“Maybe they will have to do rock-paper-scissors or something,” Purcell said.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.