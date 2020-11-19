With Logan traffic still down, Massport cuts 25 percent of its workforce

“We are trending below our worst case, business-activity forecast at Logan Airport,” Massport chief executive Lisa Wieland told the port authority board on Thursday. “It’s hard, and I hoped we wouldn’t be here. Unfortunately, we are.”

The port authority avoided layoffs from its 1,300-person workforce in its first big round of budget cuts in the spring , but not this time. The downturn in jet passenger traffic has been far more protracted than Massport executives anticipated, forcing them to plug a new shortfall exceeding $100 million in this fiscal year’s budget.

The Massachusetts Port Authority is trimming about 25 percent of its workforce through layoffs and voluntary buyouts as it reacts to an unprecedented plunge in air travel at Logan Airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than rebounding as Wieland and others had hoped, the number of passengers actually declined in August from July levels, and again in September. Only about 633,000 passengers were tracked through Logan in September, an 82-percent plunge compared with the same month a year ago. The number of flights, meanwhile, was down 64 percent, year over year.

Massport’s board unanimously approved the job cuts at the monthly meeting. While it did not give an exact number, 25 percent of the workforce would be about 325 employees.

The cuts involve four programs: voluntary retirements for unionized workers, voluntary separations for administrative employees, layoffs among administrative and nonunion employees, and furloughs for the remaining nonunion staff earning $75,000 or more. The furloughs, to be taken in mid-2021, range in size from three to 10 days of unpaid leave, depending on the worker’s salary. Wieland, who will earn $360,000 in 2021, volunteered to take 15 days of unpaid time.

The voluntary buyouts, which offer onetime severance payments of at least $20,000, will begin immediately, while the layoffs are expected to start in January.

The loss of air traffic has hammered Massport’s main revenue sources at Logan, including landing fees, terminal rents, and parking. Massport has other operations, such as cargo and cruise terminals in South Boston and its airport in Worcester, which no longer is served by any commercial flights. But they represent a small portion of the agency’s annual revenue.

“We have to be realistic about the right size for our workforce,” said Stephanie Pollack, a Massport board member and Governor Charlie Baker’s transportation secretary.

State officials don’t expect a full recovery for several years, particularly in business travel. As a result, Wieland is trying to solve for an anticipated $400 million budget hole across a three-year span.

In the spring, the port authority pared its operating budget from $900 million in 2019 to $600 million for this fiscal year. But in October, the agency adjusted it again, to $540 million, after traffic projections fell short of what was anticipated. Combined with $66 million in rent deferrals for struggling airlines, the port authority suddenly faced a new financial gap of as much as $126 million.

Massport’s cratering fortunes represent a stark about-face for what was once one of the country’s fastest-growing airports, particularly with regard to international travel.

“It was easy to be a board member,” reflected Sean O’Brien, a port authority board member who leads the Teamsters Local 25. “The economy was good. Travel projections [were] at an all-time high.”

Then, the pandemic hit, and those travel projections shifted dramatically. Massport is now bracing for fewer than 10 million passengers in a year, a level not seen at Logan since the 1970s. In 2019, more than 42 million people traveled through the airport.

“No one wants to be putting people out of work,” O’Brien added. “We’ve mitigated as much damage as we possibly can. [The workforce reduction] is the responsible and right thing to do at this point and time.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.