Pizza in Harvard Square, Hanukkah cocktails at Bow Market, and Hingham welcomes a Boston brand

In the North End, Caffe Ducali (289 Causeway St. at Prince Street) is now serving espresso, croissants, flatbread sandwiches, and Roman pizzas cut to order. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Openings: Source plans to open this weekend in Harvard Square (27 Church St. at Palmer Street) serving pizza, pastas, and house-made desserts paired with local beers: Aeronaut, Idle Hands, Nightshift. Cocktails have local ingredients, too, with liquor from Bully Boy and Crooked Oak. If you’d rather eat at home, try a DIY pizza kit or a game-day party pack with wings, pizza, and salad.

Coming soon: Brian Moy and Mike Stark from Chinatown hits Shōjō and Ruckus will open Nomai at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops (92-98 Derby St.) in spring 2021. Details are evolving, but expect Asian food. Shōjō serves Asian small plates; Ruckus is a pan-Asian noodle shop.

Pop-ups: Perennially popular Maccabee Bar pops up at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way) throughout December. Naomi Levy prepares Israeli-inspired hot toddies and tzimmes-flavored negronis, paired with latkes as well as snacks from nearby Huumari Provisions. Jelly donuts come from Lionheart Confections. Visit at the Variety Bar space, beginning Dec. 2, or enjoy a take-home box. Reserve at resy.com/cities/bos/bow-market.

Turkey: Plenty more restaurants have announced to-go options for Thanksgiving.

In Cambridge, Colette Wine Bistro (1924 Massachusetts Ave. at Porter Road) provides a pick-up menu that includes turkey, honey glazed squash, sage chestnut brioche stuffing, and rosemary gravy. Preorder by Sunday, Nov. 22 at 617-576-2222.

The kitchen at the West End’s Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf) is serving up a traditional Thanksgiving feast — complete with Chef Brian Paszko’s favorite “smashed potatoes” — for dine-in customers or to-go. Preorder by 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at 617-248-0050.

Strega (379 Hanover St. at Fleet Street) is working on North End Thanksgiving specials, including butternut squash soup and a Thanksgiving salad with baby arugula, cranberry, walnuts, and orange. Also on the menu: a complete holiday dinner. Order at 617-523-8481.

The chefs at Jamaica Plain’s Brassica Kitchen (3710 Washington St. at Tower Street) offer whole turkey or whole duck — alongside candy yams, mac and cheese, and an assortment of pies — on Thanksgiving Day. Order at (617) 477-4519.

Or get an Armenian-Lebanese meal from the South End’s Anoush’ella (35 W. Newton St. at Washington Street); feed up to six people for $155. Try butternut squash hummus, roasted chestnuts, turkey kofta, and more. Order at www.anoushella.com.

