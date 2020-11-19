fb-pixel
Top Places to Work

Aqueduct Technologies: No. 1 on the list of medium-size companies in Massachusetts

The Waltham IT consulting company supports skill development and charitable work.

By Sarah ShemkusUpdated November 19, 2020, 40 minutes ago
Adobe Stock

At Waltham IT consulting firm Aqueduct Technologies, everyone pitches in, from training new hires to supporting co-workers’ charities.

View from the top: “We leave the office every day in a better place than it was yesterday,” says president and CEO Manak Ahluwalia. “Over time, it has a massive effect.”

Career shift: Services engineer Alondrah Leap used Aqueduct’s official training programs and informal mentorship to gain network security skills, which he recently used to to help a client in crisis. Aqueduct, he says, “allowed me to become the engineer I wanted to be.”

Honoring a hero: Two years ago, human resources and development manager Paige Charbonneau asked Aqueduct’s charitable giving program to support a foundation honoring her brother, who died at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001, after helping save at least 10 people. Charbonneau’s colleagues formed a team to run with her in a yearly fund-raiser. “It brings me to tears to think about,” she says. “We have this family here and we know we can rely on one another."

