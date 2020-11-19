Aqueduct Technologies: No. 1 on the list of medium-size companies in Massachusetts

At Waltham IT consulting firm Aqueduct Technologies, everyone pitches in, from training new hires to supporting co-workers’ charities.

View from the top: “We leave the office every day in a better place than it was yesterday,” says president and CEO Manak Ahluwalia. “Over time, it has a massive effect.”

Career shift: Services engineer Alondrah Leap used Aqueduct’s official training programs and informal mentorship to gain network security skills, which he recently used to to help a client in crisis. Aqueduct, he says, “allowed me to become the engineer I wanted to be.”

Honoring a hero: Two years ago, human resources and development manager Paige Charbonneau asked Aqueduct’s charitable giving program to support a foundation honoring her brother, who died at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001, after helping save at least 10 people. Charbonneau’s colleagues formed a team to run with her in a yearly fund-raiser. “It brings me to tears to think about,” she says. “We have this family here and we know we can rely on one another."

