Enterprise Bank: No 1 on the list of large employers in Massachusetts for 2020

The word that comes up again and again when you talk to Enterprise Bank employees is “family.” And that’s just what the founders intended. Since the bank was founded in Lowell in 1988, inclusivity and caring have been at the heart of what chief executive Jack Clancy calls a “people-first” company culture.

View from the top: “We are just so obsessed with a respectful culture. It is so important to me that everybody in this organization feel respected and feel valued,” Clancy says.

Caring through COVID: In April, credit analyst Kris Ly’s father was diagnosed with COVID-19. Ly, who lives with his parents in Lowell, tested negative, but the bank still encouraged him to take two weeks off on short-term disability, time he spent learning about the disease and helping soothe his mother’s worries while his father recovered. It shows, he says “that the bank doesn’t just care about the work produced, they care about my well-being and my family.”

Open door policy: Mona Tyree has worked at Enterprise Bank for 27 years, moving up the ladder to her current role as senior cash management operations supervisor. When she started, Tyree was amazed to discover that bank founder George Duncan welcomed employees to pop into his office any time. “They were so open,” she says. “You can go to another institution and never meet the CEO or the chairman.”

