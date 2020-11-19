HubSpot: No. 1 on list of largest companies in Massachusetts in 2020

Marketing software company HubSpot crafts its corporate culture with an engineer’s eye for detail and data, using quarterly surveys to stay responsive to employee needs. When the coronavirus hit, the Cambridge company reacted quickly, hosting weekly question-and-answer sessions and encouraging employees to take time off.

View from the top: “We want to attract the best people and help them do their best work,” says cofounder and chief technical officer Dharmesh Shah. “Culture is the product we build for our team.”

Family values: When the pandemic shut down day-care centers, onboarding manager Alexandra Krotinger needed to care for her infant son while her husband worked in the afternoons, so her team planned around her new hours. An in-house Slack channel for working parents kept her connected to others dealing with the same challenges. “Just knowing that I wasn’t alone, and it was OK to admit it was hard, was really reassuring,” Krotinger says.

Racial justice: In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May, human resources business partner Winston Tuggle found himself struggling. His manager noticed, and urged him to take the time he needed to deal with his complicated emotions. “It just meant so much that my manager just saw me in that moment,” Tuggle says.

