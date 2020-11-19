P.J. Spillane Co.: No. 1 on the list of small companies in Massachusetts for 2020

Leaders at building restoration company P.J. Spillane Co. choose employees who believe in teamwork and communication, then create a place for them to thrive by giving them the autonomy to make their own decisions and the wholehearted support of the Everett company — no matter how those choices work out.

View from the top: “A person may need some more training or education on the job, and that’s fine with me, as long as they have the right personality and are open to working with others,” says chief executive Sarah Spillane.

Advertisement

Less to worry about: Earlier this year, project manager Russ Charpentier began experiencing health issues. But the one thing he’s never had to worry about is keeping up with his work. “A bunch of other people were more than happy to pick up the slack for me,” he says. “It was a relief to know they were there.”

For the long haul: A few years after controller Jaimie Marchionni joined P.J. Spillane, she had her first child and was delighted at the flexibility, support, and genuine kindness her employer provided. And this positive feeling has stuck with her. “I never thought of leaving,” she says. “For 21 years, it never even crossed my mind.”

__________

TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR’S TOP PLACES TO WORK SURVEY: Visit bostonglobe.com/nominate



