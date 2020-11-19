Top small employers in Massachusetts for 2020

For our 13th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered with Energage, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm, to administer anonymous employee surveys covering factors from leadership to benefits to feeling appreciated. The resulting winners are divided into four size categories, based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). The stories we heard from workers at these companies were surprising and heartwarming, and brimming with humanity.

Advertisement

You’d think that a pandemic would be a less than ideal time to ask employees what they like about their jobs. Indeed, a number of companies that consistently make our annual Top Places to Work list, including a few that often rank near the top, chose not to participate this year. But of the 80,000-plus employees at 285 companies that completed the survey, the responses were so positive that the Globe decided to expand the winners’ list this year from 125 companies to 150. When it comes to company culture, it turns out, the best get better in a crisis.

Whatever these organizations did evidently worked, because their employees gave them glowing reviews.

Note: Companies marked “new” may have appeared in a different size category in previous years.

X denotes companies that weren’t on the 2019 list

_____

TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR’S TOP PLACES TO WORK SURVEY: Visit bostonglobe.com/nominate