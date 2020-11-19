Bally’s + Sinclair Broadcast Group = Place your bets (on your TV)?

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just want to safely eat as much pumpkin pie as possible. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 45,911 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 1,280 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.9 percent. The state announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 1,284. There were 284 people in the hospital.

Imagine watching Gene Valicenti grill Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on “10 News Conference” some Sunday next year, and the segment that follows is a guide from Bally’s casinos explaining why you should bet on the Patriots that day.

It could happen. In fact, it would be surprising if it doesn’t.

That’s because Bally’s Corporation (the company that owns Twin River Casino and is headquartered here in Rhode Island) just inked a massive deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group (the company that owns Channel 10). According to the New York Post, which broke the news Wednesday night, the deal includes changing the name of Sinclair’s 21 Fox Sports networks to Bally Sports, and allowing them to integrate sports betting content into all of Sinclair’s 190 local broadcast stations (like Channel 10). Bally’s will pay Sinclair $85 million over 10 years in exchange for the naming rights, the integration, and exclusive access to the television rights to many professional baseball, basketball, and hockey games (42 major teams).

Bally’s also announced it paid $125 million to purchase Bet.Works, a sports betting platform provider that offers everything from the software you might download to place a wager to the odds making of games. It also provides iGaming services (think slot machines on your iPhone).

Put it all together, and there’s a massive opportunity to familiarize those 190 local audiences with the ins and outs of sports betting, especially as states rapidly move toward legalization. (Rhode Island was among the first states allow sports betting following a 2018 US Supreme Court ruling.) The goal is for viewers to eventually be able to place bets on games using a Bally’s app on their TVs.

Marc Crisafulli, an executive vice president with Bally’s, told me that the market for sports betting and iGaming is expected to grow to $12 billion by 2025, and Bally’s believes it can capture at least 10 percent of that market.”Our goal will be to have a presence in every state that allows it,” Crisafulli said.

The name of the game for casinos or sportsbooks is customer acquisition, especially as the market expands so quickly. Bally’s has been on a casino buying spree over the last year, and Crisafulli said the company expects to continue that trend. The deal with Sinclair means it will have access to 70 percent of households in the country.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions during her 1 p.m. press conference.

⚓ The House Oversight Committee meets at 3 p.m. to discuss the state’s spending on the COVID-19 response at nursing homes, hospitals, and other congregate care settings.

⚓ At 7 p.m., State Senator Lou DiPalma will join a group of elected officials and policymakers from around the country on a virtual panel to discuss ideas for improving the nation’s infrastructure and restarting the industrial economy.

⚓ The Providence Preservation Society’s 2020 Symposium continues at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion on how to reduce pedestrian deaths in the US.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.