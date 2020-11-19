Blue shark caught on video in Eastham marsh

Rowe is a Mass Audubon member and longtime bird watcher who admires the herons and egrets that visit the land and water around her home and raises chickens in her backyard. One of her current missions is spotting a snowy owl.

But until recently, she had never looked into her front yard and seen a shark just past the property line.

Living between First Encounter Beach and Bee’s River in Eastham, Robin Rowe has seen coyotes, foxes, raccoons, possums, skunks, rabbits, and other critters roam outside her home overlooking a salt marsh.

So when she went to her front door as the tide came in on the afternoon of Nov. 6, she was watching her bird feeders in hopes of spotting a rare feathered find when a motion in the marsh caught her eye.

“I just saw this rounded kind of black … movement in one of the bigger puddles that had been filling over there,” Rowe, 63, said in a phone interview Thursday night.

She has been watching the marsh in hopes of spotting a river otter, one creature she’s never seen there, and at first she thought she might have spied one.

“Then I realized after it turned and the tail flapped that it wasn’t an otter — it was something else,” she said.

She briefly wondered if the creature was a Mola mola, but it wasn’t wide enough to be one of the large sunfish, she said.

“Then when I saw it flipped its tail around again, and the other fin, I realized it was a long, skinny or thinner-type animal, that had to be a shark,” she said. “I love wildlife; I love sea animals. … So I knew it was a shark.”

Standing at the marsh’s edge, about 100 feet from her front porch, she began recording a cellphone video she later posted to the Instagram page of the Eastham Chamber of Commerce, where she is the communications and membership representative.

In the minute-long video, shot from only about 20 feet away, Rowe said, a sharp triangular fin emerges from the shallow waters among the sea grass.

“He was probably there no more than five minutes,” Rowe said of the animal that appeared to be about 7 feet long. “As the tide was coming in, he seemed to pick up a little bit more traction and finally headed towards a … deeper channel, and then headed towards the Bee’s River, which is what feeds the marsh.”

Rowe at first thought the creature was a thresher shark, but after she posted the video, she said, a marine specialist contacted her to say it was a blue shark.

“So I don’t know if it had been stuck there, waiting for the tide to come back in or what, but it was really cool,” Rowe said, adding later, “I thought it was beautiful. I was worried for it, more than anything else. … Because I knew it was not where it was supposed to be.”

After recording the video around 3:30 p.m., she ran home and called state Marine Fisheries officials and an animal welfare group to see if they could come and check on the shark, but “they all agreed it would be dark by the time they got there,” Rowe said.

Rowe can’t be certain where the shark wound up, but the last time she saw it, it appeared to be headed to safety.

“It seemed pretty strong, and it did hit the deeper channel and then headed towards the river,” she said.

Since then, she and her husband have kept watch for the shark on the river and the marsh, she said.

“I’m hoping he made it,” she said. “We didn’t see him.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.