Boxborough man charged after alleged 3-day assault over purported gambling debt

A Boxborough man accused of holding a man against his will and assaulting him over a three-day period over a purported gambling debt was arraigned in Ayer District Court, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Corey Convey, 34, was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 23, at his arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement.

Convey is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, the statement said. Convey and a male attended a poker game in October, and after the game Convey became angry over money he believed the male owed him, according to prosecutors.