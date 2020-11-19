Boxborough man charged after alleged 3-day assault over purported gambling debt

A Boxborough man accused of holding a man against his will and assaulting him over a three-day period over a purported gambling debt was arraigned in Ayer District Court, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Corey Convey, 34, was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 23, at his arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement.
Convey is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, the statement said. Convey and a male attended a poker game in October, and after the game Convey became angry over money he believed the male owed him, according to prosecutors.
He drove the male to his Boxborough apartment and assaulted him “including strangling him until he lost consciousness,” the statement said. Convey then allegedly sent the male threatening text messages and e-mails to keep him from reporting the incident.
The male reported the incident to police on Tuesday. He informed police that he had known Convey for about a year and that the two would gamble together, the statement said.
He also told police that Convey had become more violent over time, the statement said. Convey was arrested later that day.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, prosecutors said.
