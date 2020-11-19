Coast Guard rescues fisherman 160 miles off Boston

A fisherman who fell off a boat and into the water 160 miles off Boston early Thursday morning was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of hypothermia symptoms, the Coast Guard said.
The 35-year-old man was aboard the Jennifer Anne, a 72-foot commercial fishing vessel, when he plunged into the cold water. Other crew members pulled him out of the water and called the Coast Guard for help around 3:30 a.m., the agency said in a statement.
The man showed signs off hypothermia and had suffered lacerations, according to the statement.
The Coast Guard sent a helicopter and a plane from Air Station Cape Cod. Rescue crews safely hoisted the fisherman on board the helicopter at about 6:51 a.m., the statement said.
He was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital.
His condition was now known Thursday night.
