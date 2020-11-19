Construction worker rescued after 20-foot fall at Financial District building

Boston firefighters used a crane to rescue a construction worker who fell 20 feet from an office building in the Financial District late Thursday afternoon, according to the department.
The worker suffered major leg injuries in the fall at a construction site at 150 Federal St., the department said on Twitter.
The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. A tower crane was used to lift equipment and rescue crews to the scene, the department said.
The crane also was used to bring the man down safely, the department said.
The crane appeared to be equipment that was being used in the construction of a new building at the site, according to photos the fire department posted on Twitter.
The man was taken to a hospital by Boston EMS.
No further information was available early Thursday evening.
This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available.
