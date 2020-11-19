How you can volunteer and help those in need this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic

“Usually we have hundreds of volunteers on Thanksgiving,” said Barbara V. Trevisan, a spokeswoman for the Pine Street Inn. “This year we’ll have zero on site.”

The Salvation Army expects that kettle donations will be down by more than 50 percent because there will be fewer red kettles out in communities this year, and the Pine Street Inn and Rosie’s Place have suspended all on-site volunteer activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteering opportunities to help those in need will be much different this holiday season thanks to COVID-19.

But the need is still very much there, and there are other ways that you can help. Below are some examples of things that you can do for people who need it most in the midst of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Donate clothes to the Pine Street Inn. Help tenants stay warm this winter by contributing unisex cold weather gear like sweatshirts, scarves, hats, and gloves. Clothing must be new, not used. You can schedule a contactless drop-off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Buy holiday pies. Purchase individual-sized pies for the Pine Street Inn’s housing tenants. Contributions of all quantities are welcome, but purchasing enough pies for an entire residence (25-50 individual mini pies) is preferred. You can schedule a contactless drop-off time Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Give gift cards. The Pine Street Inn is asking people to purchase a $25 gift cards to a local restaurant or a Visa gift card as a holiday gift. Rosie’s Place only accepts $25 gift cards to CVS, Walgreens, Target, and Old Navy.

Support a guest’s stay at Rosie’s Place. A donation of $50 will fund a one-night stay for one woman at the overnight shelter.

Create care packages for guests at Rosie’s Place. Visit www.rosiesplace.org/carepackages and follow the guidelines to assemble three different types of kits (toiletry, art, or personal care) that can be given out to homeless women and food pantry visitors.

Advertisement

Coordinate a digital fundraiser or virtual food drive. In-person fundraising events aren’t happening these days, but you can still support the cause by holding a Facebook fundraiser or virtual food drive. Visit facebook.com/fund/rosiesplace to launch your own fundraiser for Rosie’s Place or visit bit.ly/RPFoodDrive to create a virtual food drive through YouGiveGoods.com.

Donate masks and sanitizing products to Rosie’s Place. Disposable surgical masks and homemade masks are needed, as well as disinfectant cleaning and sanitizing products. They can be sent via mail or dropped off at 889 Harrison Ave., Boston.

Volunteer with the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will be distributing thousands of Thanksgiving meals both this weekend in Boston and next week across the state. Limited opportunities to help may still be available. All volunteers must follow COVID-19 protocols. Volunteers are also needed for virtual and in-person bellringing and food pantry distribution. To volunteer, contact Cassidy.Bowers@use.salvationarmy.org or visit www.salvationarmyma.org.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.