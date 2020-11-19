Live free but mask up: N.H. governor issues statewide mask mandate

It requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths whenever they’re in public spaces, indoors or out, if they can’t stay at least six feet from people outside their own household, the statement said.

Citing “substantial” COVID-19 transmission throughout New Hampshire, Republican Governor Chris Sununu on Thursday signed an executive order requiring most residents to wear face coverings in public spaces whenever they’re unable to distance, his office said.

Such public spaces include, but aren’t limited to, areas like lobbies, waiting areas, outside plazas or patios, restaurants, retail businesses, streets, sidewalks, parks, beaches, elevators, restrooms, stairways, and parking garages, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“With rising cases, substantial statewide community transmission, and an increase in hospitalizations – the data supports enacting a statewide mask mandate,” Sununu said in the statement. “Instituting this commonsense mask mandate today will allow us to keep our economy open and help ensure our health care system has the capacity and workforce it needs in the coming weeks. By wearing a mask, Granite Staters can keep our friends, family, neighbors, and critical workforce members and those they care for safe – without shutting down the economy.”

The order remains in effect through Jan. 15, according to the governor’s office, which said Sununu signed the mandate “as cases rose to 529 -- the state’s highest total to date.”

Not all New Hampshire residents have been on board with compulsory face coverings.

In an October poll from Suffolk University and the Boston Globe, half of New Hampshire respondents said Sununu should immediately require residents to wear a mask or face covering in public when they cannot socially distance. However, the state was largely split along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 84 percent supported a mask mandate, while 61 percent of Republicans said either that there should be no mask mandate or that it should be up to local communities rather than the state.

Advertisement

A number of people are exempt from Sununu’s order, including educators, students and staff within K-12 schools; anyone with a medical condition or disability that would bar the wearing of a mask; anyone consuming food or drink or sitting at a restaurant or table to eat or drink; anyone engaged in strenuous physical activity; anyone giving a religious, political, media, educational, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation or performance for an audience; any person deaf or hard of hearing, and any person communicating with a deaf or hard of hearing individual; anyone with a disability, medical condition, or mental health condition that makes complying with order difficult; anyone obtaining or providing a service that requires the temporary removal of a face covering; anyone asked to remove a face covering to verify their identity for lawful purposes; and public safety workers “actively engaged in a public safety role and when a mask or face covering would seriously interfere in the performance of their public safety responsibilities,” says the order.

Massachusetts has mask mandate that requires people to wear masks whether they can maintain social distance or not.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.