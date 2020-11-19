Lori Loughlin’s husband due to report to federal prison today for role in ‘Varsity Blues’ admissions scandal

Court records show Mossimo Giannulli, 57, of Los Angeles, must report by 2 p.m. to the facility chosen “by the Bureau of Prisons.” The BOP website listed Giannulli as not yet in agency custody as of 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

The fashion designer husband of actress Lori Loughlin is due to report to federal prison Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence for the role he played in getting their daughters admitted to USC as phony crew recruits in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, reported to prison in late October to begin serving her two-month sentence in connection with the case. She’s slated for release from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution-Dublin in Dublin, Cali., which also has a minimum-security satellite camp, on Dec. 28, according to the BOP site.

The couple pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges in May in federal court in Boston, admitting they paid bribes totaling $500,000 get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed competitively. Last fall, USC said the daughters were no longer enrolled at the school.

Loughlin, whose iconic role as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, said during her August sentencing that “I am truly, profoundly, and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

She and Giannulli are two of the dozens of people charged in connection with the scheme, in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid bribes to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ college entrance exams.

Singer has pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

