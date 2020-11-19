Sheraton Framingham hotel to be auctioned off

The Sheraton Framingham Hotel and Conference Center will go on the auction block next month.

The castle-like hotel on Route 9 at the Massachusetts Turnpike is scheduled to be auctioned off by JJManning Auctioneers on Dec. 15.

According to the listing on the auctioneer’s website, the property at 1651 and 1657 Worcester Road occupies just over 8 acres and the six-story Tudor-style hotel has 376 rooms and features a restaurant, café, indoor and outdoor pools, health club, ballroom, function facilities, meeting space, business center, and a parking garage. The hotel was built in 1972.