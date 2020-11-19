State awards $68 million in MassWorks grants to 35 cities and towns for building projects

Baker said during a remote celebration to unveil the grants that MassWorks is a partnership between the Legislature, his administration, municipal officials and the private sector.

Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials on Thursday announced that 35 cities and towns have received a total of roughly $68 million in grant money from this year’s MassWorks program to support building projects, road repairs and other initiatives in their communities.

This year, Baker said, “we prioritized projects in an advanced stage of planning and design and permitting and communities hardest hit by COVID-19 to help stimulate their recovery from the pandemic. We’re pleased to announce today that this year’s awards will invest roughly $68 million across across 36 projects in 35 cities and towns. In total these grants will support the development of more than 35,000 new housing units, a thousand of them affordable, and will create over 3,900 new jobs and 7,000 construction jobs leveraging $1.6 billion in private investment.”

Not a bad haul.

State Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kenneally listed every 2020 grant recipient during the Zoom presentation.

The cities and towns include Acton, Amherst, Avon, Ayer, Beverly, Boston, Brockton, Buckland, Burlington, Chelsea, Dracut, Erving, Hanover, Harvard, Haverhill, Lawrence, Leominster, Lynn, Methuen, Nantucket, Northfield, Warwick, Orange, Phillipston, Pittsfield, Plainfield, Sheffield, South Hadley, Stoughton, Ware, Wayland, Wellfleet, West Brookfield, Westborough, Wilmington, Worcester.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, whose city collected a $3 million grant for Tyler Street corridor improvements, also joined the call and said the funds will be critically important to her community.

“Today, I just cannot express how delighted I am that Pittsfield has been chosen for this round of MassWorks grants,” Tyer said. “As a mayor representing a gateway city I can attest that MassWorks is a vital program for cities and towns because it gives us the ability to dream big, to imagine more, to access the expertise and the funding to realize our potential.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, who also participated in the call, praised the grant program in a statement.

“The MassWorks program plays a critical role in filling in the needed funding gaps that would otherwise keep these key projects from moving forward and inhibit substantial private investments in the main streets and downtowns of municipalities across the Commonwealth,” Polito said. “By providing flexible funding to our local partners, we are empowering these communities to move ahead with projects that will have an immediate and lasting impact on their commercial districts, housing stock and residents.”

Polito’s words were echoed by state Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.

“Congratulations to the grant recipients!” Ferrante said in the statement released by Baker’s office. “As the House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, I want to commend my colleagues for their steadfast support of MassWorks funding and working in partnership with the Administration to provide dollars to these vital projects to grow local jobs and generate revenue for cities, towns and the Commonwealth.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.