These four Massachusetts ZIP codes are among the most expensive in the US

These are the zip codes that made the list:

Massachusetts had the highest number of most expensive ZIP codes in the country outside of New York and California, according to a report by PropertyShark , which provides data on real estate.

Four areas in Massachusetts are among the priciest in the United States, according to a new ranking.

Nantucket

PropertyShark named ZIP code 02554 on the island as the most expensive in Massachusetts in 2020, with a median sale price of $1,825,000. It took the No. 54 spot on the list of the country’s priciest. It last ranked among the country’s top zip codes in 2018, when its median sale price was $1,480,000.

Advertisement

Wellesley Hills

The ZIP code 02481 in the Norfolk County neighborhood was ranked as the No. 68 priciest in the country with a $1,703,000 median sale price, the highest that area has seen in five years, according to PropertyShark.

Beacon Hill

The Boston neighborhood with the ZIP code 02108 had a $1,600,000 median sale price in 2020, landing on the list as the No. 81 spot.

Weston

The 02493 ZIP code, with a $1,504,000 median sale price, took the No. 93 spot.

Notably absent from the list this year is Boston’s pricey Back Bay neighborhood because of depressed sales activity in the area, according to PropertyShark.

Elsewhere in New England, two ZIP codes in Connecticut and one in New Hampshire were among the 100 most expensive in the country.

Riverside, Conn., with a median sale price of $1,850,000, came in at No. 52 on the list and is the most expensive ZIP code in New England. Greenwich, Conn., was ranked No. 92 with a $1,505,000 median sale price, and Rye Beach, N.H., with a median sale price of $1,485,000 was listed as No. 96.

107 of the 121 ZIP codes on the PropertyShark list were in New York or California, and neighborhoods in 11 states made the cut. 121 ZIP codes were listed because there were ties.

Advertisement

To determine the “most exclusive areas for high-priced real estate,” Property Shark calculated median sale prices based on closed home sales.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.