Tree for Boston, honoring century-long partnership with Nova Scotia, arriving in Boston Common Friday

A Christmas tree representing a century-long partnership between the City of Boston and Nova Scotia will arrive via police escort at the Boston Common Friday morning, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday.

Every year, the Canadian province sends the city a festive tree as a symbol of thanks for providing emergency assistance following the Halifax Explosion over a century ago, according to a statement from the mayor.

In 1917, Boston provided Nova Scotia’s capital, Halifax, with help after a French munitions ship exploded following a collision with another vessel, destroying much of the north end of the city and killing over 1,800 people.