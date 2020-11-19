Tree for Boston, honoring century-long partnership with Nova Scotia, arriving in Boston Common Friday

A Christmas tree representing a century-long partnership between the City of Boston and Nova Scotia will arrive via police escort at the Boston Common Friday morning, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday.
Every year, the Canadian province sends the city a festive tree as a symbol of thanks for providing emergency assistance following the Halifax Explosion over a century ago, according to a statement from the mayor.
In 1917, Boston provided Nova Scotia’s capital, Halifax, with help after a French munitions ship exploded following a collision with another vessel, destroying much of the north end of the city and killing over 1,800 people.
Due to COVID-19, the tree was shipped on a container vessel Wednesday, instead of taking the usual road route through Canada, Maine, and New Hampshire.
A proud moment for all of us at the Port of Halifax earlier today as we helped with the transportation of the annual Boston Tree from Nova Scotia. Special thanks to @Eimskip and #PSA Halifax. pic.twitter.com/ky6N61rKE9— Port of Halifax (@portofhalifax) November 18, 2020
At 11 a.m., the 45-foot white spruce will arrive at the Common, adjacent to the Visitor Information Center, the statement said. This year’s tree was donated by Heather and Tony Sampson of West Bay, Richmond, Nova Scotia.
The tree is dedicated “to healthcare workers to honor both Boston’s response after the Halifax Explosion and those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
Nova Scotia is also sending four additional smaller trees to donate to local charities.
