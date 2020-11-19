fb-pixel

Truck with backhoe aboard gets stuck in Callahan Tunnel; key artery closed

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 19, 2020, 21 minutes ago

The Callahan Tunnel connecting downtown Boston and East Boston is “completely closed” Thursday morning after a backhoe on a trailer got wedged inside and the backhoe lost the hydraulic fluid needed for it to move, State Police said.

In a tweet posted to the official Twitter account, State Police said the incident forced the total closure of the tunnel around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. There is no indication of when the tunnel will reopen.

“Troopers on-scene for an over-height trailered backhoe wedged in the Callahan Tunnel, Boston. The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak and cannot be moved. The Callahan Tunnel is completely closed at this time. We will update when more info is available,” State Police reported.

MassDOT also reported the traffic snafu on its Twitter account.

