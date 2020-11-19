Truck with backhoe aboard gets stuck in Callahan Tunnel; key artery closed

The Callahan Tunnel connecting downtown Boston and East Boston is “completely closed” Thursday morning after a backhoe on a trailer got wedged inside and the backhoe lost the hydraulic fluid needed for it to move, State Police said.

In a tweet posted to the official Twitter account, State Police said the incident forced the total closure of the tunnel around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. There is no indication of when the tunnel will reopen.

“Troopers on-scene for an over-height trailered backhoe wedged in the Callahan Tunnel, Boston. The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak and cannot be moved. The Callahan Tunnel is completely closed at this time. We will update when more info is available,” State Police reported.