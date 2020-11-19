CDC strongly recommends that people not travel for Thanksgiving

He said officials were alarmed “with the exponential increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

Citing the wave of coronavirus surging across the nation, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on Thursday advised people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

He said the agency would be updating its Thanksgiving guidance on its website and officials hoped to update the public more frequently in the future.

“We are in a tough time ... so we want to share as much as we can what we’re learning,” he said in a telephone news briefing.

Advertisement

The agency’s previous Thanksgiving guidance page had included travel guidance as one of many tips.

The new guidance, updated around noon Thursday, moved travel advice to the top of the page, with a preamble saying, “More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days. As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”

The new guidance then outlined detailed questions people should ask themselves before deciding to travel, including whether you or the people you’re visiting are vulnerable, whether the place you are traveling from or going to has a high number of cases, and whether the place you’re traveling from or going to has hospital capacity problems.

Massachusetts officials, including Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh, have also recently asked people to celebrate with only the people they live with.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.