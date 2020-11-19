CDC strongly urges Americans to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving

Officials said they were strengthening their recommendations against travel because of a startling surge in infections in just the past week. As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases across the country had surpassed more than 162,000, and more than 79,000 people were hospitalized.

The guidance states clearly that “the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” and that gathering with friends and even family members who do not live with you increases the chances of becoming infected with COVID-19 or the flu or transmitting the virus.

As the United States struggles with surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and to consider canceling plans to spend time with relatives who are not part of their households.

“Amid this critical phase, the CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” said Dr. Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager at the agency.

“We’re alarmed,” he added, citing an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. “What we’re concerned about is not only the actual mode of travel — whether it’s an airplane or bus or car — but also the transportation hubs we’re concerned about, as well.”

“When people are in line” to get on a bus or plane, social distancing becomes far more difficult and viral transmission becomes more likely, he said.

The agency’s overriding concern is that the holidays may accelerate the spread of the virus, CDC officials said. Older family members are at great risk for complications and death should they contract the virus.

Officials made the pleas to avoid travel even as they acknowledged that the prolonged outbreak has taken a toll on families, and that people are craving connection after months of isolation.

But Walke warned that family get-togethers — especially those that bring different households together — could lead to tragic outcomes.

“The tragedy that could happen is one of your family members, from coming together in a family gathering, could wind up hospitalized and severely ill and could die. We don’t want to see that happen,” Walke said. “This year we’re asking people to be as safe as possible.”

College students returning home for the holiday should isolate themselves and limit interactions with friends on campus before their return, and once home, they should try to limit interactions with family members, trying to interact outside rather than indoors and wear masks indoors if a family member has a chronic condition that places them at risk.

Walke said he is not going to visit his parents, although he has not seen them in many months and they are imploring him to come home. And he has encouraged his own adult and college-age children to isolate themselves before coming home for the holiday.

Last month, as many as 50 million people were expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with 95 percent of all trips happening by car, according to a forecast from AAA. Despite the pandemic, that’s only a 10 percent drop, compared with last year, though AAA noted that its modeling was done earlier this fall, before states like California, Pennsylvania, and others implemented new quarantine restrictions in response to skyrocketing virus rates.

United Airlines said recently that it expected Thanksgiving week to be its busiest period since the pandemic’s onset, but on Thursday it reported that bookings had slowed and cancellations had risen in recent days. American Airlines has slashed December flights between the United States and Europe as cases rise sharply on both sides of the Atlantic.

