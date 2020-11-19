Latest COVID fatality report: More than a quarter-million dead in United States

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is sending medical staff to overworked hospitals by the thousands — more now than at any point during the pandemic — as a surge of cases leaves coronavirus patients waiting for beds. Llarge public buildings were ordered shut Wednesday in a West Texas city where fire officials are building shelves to store the dead.

WASHINGTON — More than a quarter-million people in the United States had died of COVID-19 as of the latest fatality reports on Thursday. The toll surpasses the White House’s worst predictions from the spring, and it will almost certainly rise much higher as infections accelerate and hospital systems across the country face imminent overloads. — WASHINGTON POST

Still more doctors and nurses may be needed as Texas accelerates toward 8,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

“We’re in trouble,” said Dr. Ron Cook, the heath authority in Lubbock County, which has been averaging more than 450 new cases a day over the past week.

He would not rule out the county of 320,000 residents soon needing mobile morgues like the border city of El Paso, where jail inmates have begun earning $2 an hour to transport bodies amid a skyrocketing number of virus deaths. ’'We’re close. The Fire Department has made some shelving units for us. We’ve gone to extra efforts to try to find more space,” Cook said.

Texas has sent hundreds of additional doctors and nurses to Lubbock to staff overflow medical tents outside hospitals and relieve weary front-line workers. The mayor on Wednesday ordered the closure of large municipal facilities through the end of the year but said he would not lock down businesses, which Republican Govrmor Greg Abbott has prohibited. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Missouri governor stands firm: He won’t mandate masks

WASHINGTON — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not mandate masks in his state, arguing it was up to individuals to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have been very clear on that from the beginning, and that has not changed in the state of Missouri,” he said, but insisted the lack of a mandate did not mean he was opposed to wearing a mask. “I have never been opposed to that,” he said Thursday. “What I am opposed to is mandates from this position to the people of this state.”

His refusal to require masks comes as a growing number of Republican governors reverse course and adopt mandates, responding to the increasing number of coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Parson, who also announced an extension of Missouri’s state of emergency through March, acknowledged that “Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the COVID-19 wave hitting our country right now.”

Parson preached personal responsibility and noted there could be escalating risk heading into the winter and deeper into flu season.

“It’s up to every one of us to decide what it is we’re going to take the personal responsibility [for] to slow this virus down,” he said, adding: “Important for you as individuals to do more. That comes to you — not government.”

Parson, who tested positive for the coronavirus in September, pointed to the upcoming holidays and said that while his family will be adjusting their plans to avoid exposing vulnerable members, the “government has no business going through the front door of your homes . . . The choice becomes yours.” — WASHINGTON POST

Ad campaign implores public to help fight pandemic

NEW YORK — “Our shields are worn. Our resolve is being tested.”

So say the most immediate, front-line health care workers in a new ad campaign as the pandemic rages, breaking records nearly every day for deaths — and cases — in state after state.

The campaign, in print and video, by about 100 of the nation’s largest and best-known hospital groups, began Thursday and aims to counter public resistance to mask-wearing.

The message beseeches Americans to protect everyone, including those on the forefront of the battleground. In some states, incoming patients are waiting for beds in overwhelmed hospitals with staff members fatigued from the unrelenting march of death.

Major hospital groups are sponsoring print ads in prominent newspapers, including The New York Times, and backing a social media push featuring a video that expresses the frustration felt by some of the nation’s health care workers over the refusal of so many Americans to wear masks, which could potentially prevent tens of thousands of deaths.

The video, with stark black-and-white images of doctors and nurses with patientss, urges the public to do more to prevent the rise of cases — a call to arms.

The caption: “We put our lives on the line daily to keep you safe. So, do something for us. Wear. A. Mask.”

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, chief executive of the Cleveland Clinic, led the campaign, saying it was intended to recognize health care workers’ fatigue. — NEW YORK TIMES

At testing sites, long lines and hours-long waits

NEW YORK — Long lines to get tested have reappeared across the United States — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the coronavirus.

The delays are happening as the country braces for winter weather, flu season, and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify a US outbreak that has swelled past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths.

Laboratories warn that continuing shortages of key supplies are likely to create more delays, especially as cases rise and people rush to get tested before reuniting with relatives.

“As those cases increase, demand increases and turnaround times may increase,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “So it’s like a dog chasing its tail.”

Lines spanned multiple city blocks at testing sites across New York City this week, leaving people waiting three or more hours before they could enter health clinics. In Los Angeles, thousands lined up outside Dodger Stadium for drive-thru testing.

“This is insane,” said 39-year-old Chaunta Renaud as she entered her fourth hour waiting to enter a so-called rapid testing site in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Renaud and her husband planned to get tested before Thanksgiving, when they will drive to pick up her mother for the holiday. “We got tested before and it wasn’t anything like this,’' she said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

