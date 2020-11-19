Mass. reports 2,532 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths

The new tests bring the state’s total to 192,050, the Department of Public Health reported.

Case totals have now been over 2,000 for eight of the last nine days as the state experiences what Governor Charlie Baker has called a “sustained and troubling” second surge of cases.

Showing no sign of a letup in the current surge, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,532 on Thursday, the state said.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 27 to 10,204, the DPH said.

The state said 34,664 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

In new community data Thursday, 62 cities and towns were considered to be high-risk for the virus.

Those communities are Abington, Acushnet, Attleboro, Barnstable, Blackstone, Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Dartmouth, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, Edgartown, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Freetown, Hampden, Holyoke, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Malden, Marion, Methuen, Milford, Nantucket, New Bedford, Norfolk, Northbridge, Peabody, Rehoboth, Revere, Rockland, Salisbury, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southbridge, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Tisbury, Townsend, Tyngsborough, Uxbridge, West Springfield, Westport, Winchendon, and Woburn.

Two weeks ago, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the state had revised its metrics for determining COVID-19 transmission risks in cities and towns, dramatically reducing the number of “red zone” communities with an eye toward getting students back in schools.

In the first week the state applied the new standards, the number of “red zone” communities plummeted from 121 cities and towns — including Boston —to just 16. But last week that number nearly doubled to 30 before more than doubling again on Thursday.

Under the new guidelines, communities with fewer than 10,000 residents are placed in the high-risk category if they have more than 25 cases. Cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are considered high-risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. Larger communities are labeled high-risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate at or greater than 4 percent.

Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 31.5 in Thursday’s data, down from 33.1 last week, the department said. The statewide average daily rate was at 29.4, up from 20.7 last week.

Also Thursday, state education officials said there were 398 new coronavirus cases among students and 254 among school staff members reported to the state during the week that ended Nov. 18. Education officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

State officials also reported that 92,139 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.57 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,406 people, bringing that total to 237,534.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.2 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 756 to 792. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 25; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Thursday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.24 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

With concern rising about people gathering and the virus exploding due to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, Baker has urged people to celebrate in person with only their immediate households. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has made the same plea.

In the summer, the state appeared to have wrestled the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In recent weeks, the growth has accelerated. Baker, acknowledging the “sustained and troubling” rise, has tightened some restrictions and moved to reopen a field hospital in Worcester.

The increases in Massachusetts come amid a nationwide surge. The virus has killed more than 251,000 people in the United States as of Thursday, and experts are warning of a deadly winter ahead, with one highly cited model suggesting nearly 440,000 deaths by March 1.

