These 62 Mass. communities are at high-risk for COVID-19

Daily reported COVID-19 case totals in Massachusetts exceeded 2,000 on Thursday for the the eighth time in the last nine days, and 62 communities are now considered high risk for spread of the virus.
On Thursday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported 2,532 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths.
Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker announced the state had changed its metrics for determining the level of risk for COVID-19 transmission in communities, which reduced the number of cities and towns designated as high risk. During the first week the state applied the new standards, the number of high-risk towns dropped from 121 to 16.
On Wednesday, the United States reached another grim milestone with the death toll from COVID-19 passing surpassing 250,000.
Thirty-two communities have been added to the high-risk category since last week’s report.
Curious if your town is among them? Take a look at the list:
- Abington
- Acushnet
- Attleboro
- Barnstable
- Blackstone
- Brockton
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Clinton
- Dartmouth
- Dighton
- Douglas
- Dracut
- Edgartown
- Everett
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Framingham
- Freetown
- Hampden
- Holyoke
- Lancaster
- Lawrence
- Leominster
- Lowell
- Ludlow
- Lunenburg
- Lynn
- Malden
- Marion
- Methuen
- Milford
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- Norfolk
- Northbridge
- Peabody
- Rehoboth
- Revere
- Rockland
- Salisbury
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Shirley
- Somerset
- Southbridge
- Southwick
- Springfield
- Sterling
- Sutton
- Swansea
- Taunton
- Templeton
- Tisbury
- Townsend
- Tyngsborough
- Uxbridge
- West Springfield
- Westport
- Winchendon
- Woburn
