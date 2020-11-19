Trump’s Confederate military base veto threat imperils defense bill

The provision had broad support from members of both parties and top military officials when it passed the House and the Senate this year, amid a national outcry for racial justice, including removing historical symbols of oppression. But it infuriated President Trump, who threatened to veto it, and Inhofe, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, privately promised the president that he would scrap it before that became necessary.

WASHINGTON — When the top lawmakers who oversee the Defense Department met privately this week to discuss a year-end effort to pass the annual military policy bill, a Republican senator, James Inhofe, issued an ultimatum: If they wanted the measure to pass this year, they would need to kill its requirement to strip the names of Confederate leaders from military bases.

Advertisement

Now, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, has privately hinted that Trump would drop his objection to stripping Confederate leaders’ names from military bases if Democrats agreed to repeal an important legal shield for social media companies.

Over the course of several conversations, Representative Adam Smith of Washington, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, asked Meadows what might persuade Trump to sign the measure with the renaming requirement intact, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Meadows, according to the people, said that adding a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, considered the most consequential law governing speech on the internet, would help.

Such a deal would amount to a last-minute, sweeping overhaul of communications law, and a Democratic congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions, said many lawmakers in the party viewed it as a nonstarter.

But the offer reflected the appetite at the White House to score long-shot victories on top priorities in the final days of Trump’s presidency. And it further complicated what could become a bitter fight on Capitol Hill over the issue of Confederate base names.

Advertisement

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the conversations. A spokesman for Smith also declined to comment, citing an informal policy of keeping details of such negotiations private.

Trump and his closest allies in Congress have agitated for a revocation of Section 230, which shields social media companies from liability for the content posted by users on their sites.

The Justice Department has written a legislative proposal intended to reform the law. And Trump signed an executive order several months ago intended to limit some of the Section 230 provisions.

Inhofe’s comments Monday night, which were described by two people familiar with the private discussion, previewed a looming fight over the issue that could snarl the entire defense bill in the waning days of the Trump administration. Lawmakers began formal negotiations on Wednesday to reconcile the two chambers’ versions of the legislation.

In the months preceding the election, Inhofe had publicly warned that the bill could not become law if it included the provision, given Trump’s opposition. His comments this week reflected how, even as his presidency winds down, Trump has continued to cast a cloud over the fate of critical legislation that authorizes pay raises for American troops — all because of an issue on which he has found himself almost entirely alone.

They also raised the prospect of a messy legislative showdown over whether to defend Confederate symbols. The defense bill passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities, but Congress has never been able to muster the votes to override any of Trump’s eight vetoes during his term.

Advertisement

Still, many Democrats are spoiling for a fight to keep the provision, and a number of Republicans have made it clear they want to preserve it as well.

“I don’t think we should back away from our values and what we stand for,” said Representative Anthony Brown, a Democrat and an Army veteran who wrote the House measure. “I don’t think we should turn a blind eye to what would be viewed by many as a perpetuation of a racist symbol in a name, simply because he threatens to veto the Defense Authorization Act.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday evening said retaining the provision in the final bill was vital.

“It is imperative that the conference report include provisions that secure this essential priority,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our bases should reflect our highest ideals as Americans.”

The two top Democrats on the armed services panels, Smith and Senator Jack Reed are both institutionalists who have prided themselves on passing a bipartisan defense bill every year, even if it meant making compromises that disappointed their party’s base.

But Reed said in a brief interview that he believed Congress must pass the legislation with the removal of Confederate base names included — and force Trump to make a decision on a veto.

It is highly unusual for a provision that has been passed by both the House and the Senate to be jettisoned in final negotiations over the bill, and Reed said he did not think anyone, including Inhofe, would be able to “strip things out unilaterally.”

Advertisement

“I think we should pass the bill,” Reed said Tuesday. “Hopefully, the president will reconsider. It was a bipartisan effort. The committee passed it by a voice-vote with very few objections. Then on the floor, the bill was passed with more than 80 votes and the House bill essentially has the equivalent language. It was a bipartisan effort in both houses, and has to be recognized and supported.”