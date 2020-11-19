Where COVID-19 is spreading most aggressively in the US

Below are several charts that show where the virus is spreading most aggressively around the country, as well as a county-by-county risk map of New England. Explore them to see where and how coronavirus is ballooning, how hospitals are filling up, and where in our region the spread is worst.

Since then, the country has reported nearly 2 million new cases, a surge that has been powered in large part by a spike in infections across the middle of the country. And on Wednesday, the US reported nearly 164,000 new cases Wednesday and crossed the 250,000 mark for deaths.

Two weeks ago, on Nov. 4, the United States surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time.

On Wednesday, the top 10 states below reported more than 1,000 new cases per million people, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project.

Compounding the danger of a case surge is the dwindling supply of ICU bed capacity across many of the states seeing higher new case numbers.

Covid Act Now estimates that in 11 states, 70% or more of available ICU beds are needed by COVID-19 patients, suggesting hospitals in these states will be unable to absorb a wave of new coronavirus infections without a substantial surge in capacity.

In Montana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, the ICU bed situation is at its worst: The number of patients needing beds has outpaced the number of them available. In addition, Montana leads the nation in positive test rates, with more than one out of every four coronavirus tests returning positive. According to the site, a high positivity rate can indicate that testing in the state is limited and that most cases could go undetected.

Covid Act Now classifies states across four categories, ranging from either “actively experiencing an outbreak or at extreme risk” to “on track to contain the virus.” No state is currently considered to be on track.

As of Nov. 18, 44 states were classified as in the midst of an active outbreak or at extreme risk, with only six states — Oregon, California, Maine, New York, Virginia, and Hawaii — not at the highest risk level.

Explore the COVID-19 risk status of each state below:

And while New England may not be experiencing a spike to the same degree as other parts of the country, cases, deaths, and other metrics continue to rise.

Covid Act Now classifies 56 of the 67 counties in New England as either at risk of an outbreak or currently in the midst of one. In the other 11, coronavirus is considered to be spreading in a slow and controlled fashion.

In Massachusetts alone, all but one county — Franklin — are at risk of or currently experiencing an outbreak.





One of the key indicators that can show how controlled the virus is in a given area is the rate of infection, in other words, how many other people each infected person spreads the virus to.

Three New England states — Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut — rank among the highest in the country in infection rate.

See the states that have the top infection rates:





