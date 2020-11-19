Harsh cuts leave half of Marriott staff out in the cold

The Marriott in Copley Place laid off half its staff with reduced severance packages. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/David L Ryan ,The Boston Globe

The firing of long-term workers illustrates what is wrong with America (“Marriott Copley cuts half of staff; hotel workers face grim prospects,” Page A1, Nov. 16). The Boston Marriott Copley Place has undoubtedly been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the firing of longtime workers without the promise of their being rehired when economic conditions improve is heartless.

Many fear that management sees the epidemic as an opportunity to get rid of relatively more expensive employees and replace them later with cheaper labor. It seems that stockholder return is the only factor that influences corporate valuation and, in turn, management bonuses.