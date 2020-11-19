Camilo Villegas begins the long road back from the tragic loss of his 2-year-old daughter

Moving on from a devastating summer during which he lost his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Ga. Villegas and Wallace each finished on the Seaside course with big putts. Villegas capped off a bogey-free round on the ninth hole for his lowest score on the PGA Tour in four years. Wallace hit into a hazard on the 18th and saved par with a 30-foot putt. They were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Sea Island resident Patton Kizzire and Robert Streb, who won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island five years ago. They each had 5-under 67 on the Plantation course, which played about three-quarters of a shot harder. Villegas, 38, from Colombia, was trying to return from a shoulder injury that kept him out all of 2019 when he and wife learned early this year their 2-year-old daughter, Mia, had tumors developing on her brain and spine. She was going through chemotherapy when she died in July. As he warmed up with his brother, Manny, who worked as his caddie, Villegas had a moment when he spotted a rainbow out on the practice range that brought his daughter to mind. “I can’t change the past and since I can’t change the past, I’ve got to focus on the present,” Villegas said. “It’s not about forgetting because you never forget your daughter. It’s about being in the moment, being in the now and this is my now. It’s not with her, but it is with her at the same time.”

Tiger Woods to be paired with his 11-year-old son

Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year, The PNC Championship Dec. 19-20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, that might feel as big as any to him because Woods will play with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, in the NBC-televised tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said. “It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.” The most television exposure Charlie received was last year at Augusta National when Woods wrapped his son in his arms after winning the Masters for the fifth time, completing a comeback from four back surgeries. It was his 15th major, but the first his son saw him win . . . South Africans Wilco Nienaber and Shaun Norris both shot an 8-under 63 to share the first-round lead at the Joburg Open, which made its return to the European Tour schedule for the first time since 2017. The duo was one shot clear of American Johannes Veerman and Aaron Cockerill of Canada, who both made late-afternoon runs at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg.