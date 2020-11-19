Carolina Panthers also could be without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday

If Bridgewater sits out, the Panthers will turn to Will Grier or P.J. Walker , who have a combined career NFL starts (both by Grier last season).

The Carolina Panthers, who already will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday’s game against the visiting Detroit Lions, also may have to do without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater because of a sprained knee.

“Carolina is going to be ready to go,” Patricia said. “It’s a copycat league. There’s things that come up in the game that are going to show up in the next game or a couple games down the road. So we have to get that stuff cleaned up and try to improve. For us, we just try to stay within the week and make sure we’re focused on that because I think if you looked outside of that, you can just get distracted.”

Bridgewater said Thursday he’s not sure if he’ll be ready to play.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while Bridgewater is making throws in practice, he hasn’t tested his mobility.

“I don’t know what we will do until he does,” Rhule said. “We are trying to be smart about when to do that. He’s preparing as if he’s going to play. If we get to Sunday and he feels like he can play, then we are going to play him.”

Garrett expected back

NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett remained isolated from his teammates for the second straight day, but the Browns expect him to return Friday and play on Sunday against the Eagles.

Garrett, who has 9½ sacks, has stayed at home the past two days after not feeling well. As long as his next COVID-19 test comes back negative, the standout defensive end will be allowed back at the team’s facility and to practice.

“Myles is scheduled to come back tomorrow. We will see,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday, emphasizing there are no givens in 2020. “With all of this, you just have to follow the protocols.”

Scott dead at 75

Jake Scott, the star safety who was the most valuable player in the Super Bowl that completed the Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, died Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75. Scott died after a fall down a stairway that left him in a coma, former teammate Dick Anderson said. Scott played in three consecutive Super Bowls, won back-to-back championship rings, and made the Pro Bowl five years in a row with Miami. He had two interceptions, including a 55-yard return from the end zone, against Billy Kilmer and Washington as the ’72 Dolphins won, 14-7, to finish 17-0 … Veteran Jets cornerback Brian Poole will have surgery on his injured shoulder and be out the rest of the year. Poole, in his second season as the Jets’ nickel back, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting the shoulder and a knee in New York’s last game, against the Patriots on Nov. 9. Coach Adam Gase sounded optimistic about Poole last week, saying there didn’t appear to be any structural damage. “I guess the decision was made for him to have surgery,” Gase said Thursday … The Jaguars placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on IR with a groin injury, creating a huge hole in their secondary days before hosting the unbeaten Steelers … The Bears placed punt returner Dwayne Harris on IR because of a triceps injury. Harris had appeared in three games, averaging 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns.