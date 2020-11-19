fb-pixel

Celtics trade backup center Vincent Poirier to Thunder

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated November 19, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Center Vincent Poirier (left) was a nonfactor for the Celtics last season, playing in just 22 games.John Raoux/Associated Press

The Celtics opened up a roster spot Thursday, trading backup center Vincent Poirier and cash to the Thunder for a protected future second-round pick.

The Celtics signed the Frenchman in the summer of 2019 to a fully guaranteed two-year, $5 million deal. But it quickly became apparent that he was not going to be a key contributor for Boston. He appeared in 22 games for the Celtics last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds a game.

“Thank you Celtics for your warm welcome and this great year!” Poirier posted on Twitter. “To my teammates, coaching staff and the fans see you soon.”

Poirier is due to receive $2.6 million this season, and the Celtics likely covered that entire amount in their deal with the Thunder, as they were primarily focused on opening the roster spot.

