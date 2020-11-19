Celtics trade backup center Vincent Poirier to Thunder

The Celtics opened up a roster spot Thursday, trading backup center Vincent Poirier and cash to the Thunder for a protected future second-round pick.

The Celtics signed the Frenchman in the summer of 2019 to a fully guaranteed two-year, $5 million deal. But it quickly became apparent that he was not going to be a key contributor for Boston. He appeared in 22 games for the Celtics last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds a game.