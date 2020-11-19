Gordon Hayward to opt out of Celtics contract, become free agent, per reports

Gordon Hayward plans to opt out of his contract with the Celtics and will become a free agent, per reports.
Hayward was due to make $34.2 million if he opted in to the final year of his contract with Boston.
Instead, he’ll enter a free-agent market with an element of unpredictability due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Free agency opens on Friday at 6 p.m.
Last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Celtics, but his year was once again pockmarked by injury. He suffered an ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against the 76ers that kept him out until the conference finals.
