Hulu developing ‘Interior Chinatown’ as a series

This week, Charles Yu won the National Book Award for his novel “Interior Chinatown,” which was published in January. It’s a satire about typecasting and racism in Hollywood that is written in the form of a screenplay. It revolves around an Asian-American actor named Willis Wu who’s struggling against cliches both at work and in his life.

Hollywood often goes for projects that make fun of it, and this is no exception. In October, Hulu announced that it was developing a series based on the novel. Yu is going to write the show, which makes sense. He has already written episodes of “Westworld,” “Legion,” “Lodge 49,” “Here and Now,” and “Sorry For Your Loss.” He has also written another novel, “How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe,” and two short story collections.

