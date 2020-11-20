Unemployment in Massachusetts dropped in October but pace of recovery slowed

The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in October from a revised 9.8 percent in September as employers added jobs for a sixth straight month, the Baker administration said Friday.
Employers in the state created 11,400 jobs last month, about a third of the revised 36,400 added in September, according to the Department of Unemployment Assistance. Gains were highest in the trade/transportation and professional/business services sectors, while the accommodation and food industry was flat. The government sector shed 4,200 jobs.
Massachusetts has added back more than half of the 690,000 jobs that disappeared in March and April, and the unemployment rate has dropped from a pandemic peak of 17.7 percent in June.
But the rate of job creation has slowed in each of the past four months, and data on claims for unemployment insurance show a pickup in layoffs as well as an increase in the ranks of the long-term unemployed.
In another troubling sign, the October labor force decreased by 155,600 to 3.61 million, as many people without jobs gave up looking for work. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was down 2.8 percentage points over the month at 63.7 percent.
Job gains are slowing across the country, as employers grow more cautious amid a record number of new COVID-19 cases and the failure of Congress to agree on additional economic stimulus. The national unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in October.
