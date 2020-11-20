Unemployment in Massachusetts dropped in October but pace of recovery slowed

The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in October from a revised 9.8 percent in September as employers added jobs for a sixth straight month, the Baker administration said Friday.

Employers in the state created 11,400 jobs last month, about a third of the revised 36,400 added in September, according to the Department of Unemployment Assistance. Gains were highest in the trade/transportation and professional/business services sectors, while the accommodation and food industry was flat. The government sector shed 4,200 jobs.

Massachusetts has added back more than half of the 690,000 jobs that disappeared in March and April, and the unemployment rate has dropped from a pandemic peak of 17.7 percent in June.