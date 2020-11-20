He’s not out, so this can’t happen

The purpose of my online searching was only for a friend, at first; because of all of this pandemic isolation, I thought it would be nice have someone to chat with. The guy I met is 37 and bisexual; he is father of two kids and divorced.

I video chatted with this man and enjoyed his company. We talked about a lot of personal stuff, and he’s sweet, cute, and funny. We decided to meet in person. When I arrived at his place, we enjoyed more of each other’s company. Then he showed me photos of his kids and gave me a tour of the house. I felt very welcome and respected. But it was clear we were being private about what we were doing.

Advertisement

Then, one day while we were video chatting, he cried. I was shocked and asked him what was wrong. He told me that he is so happy he found me, but also scared because he’s not out. Then the next day he didn’t return my messages and I kept sending them with advice and positive words, and then that night he messaged me and he apologized; he said he is just overwhelmed. We saw each other again.

It seemed like he wanted to work it out, but on another day, at about 2 a.m., he sent texts that said, “I’m so sorry. I never meant to hurt you. You are all I could ever dream about. But I am still a coward. You deserve someone better. Someone who doesn’t hurt you all the time.” I messaged that I was there if he wanted to talk. But the silence went on for two weeks. I felt lost and I didn’t want to lose him.

Advertisement

He blocked me on WhatsApp. Then I noticed he unblocked me, so I sent some messages. He read them but didn’t write back. All I want is to see his face and touch his eyebrows and hug him. I don’t want to knock on his door because his kids are with him. I am trying to be strong emotionally and mentally. Please tell me what I need to do. I am so lost.

LOST BEE

A. Before I say anything, I just want the readers to know that this letter was peppered with many wonderful emojis that won’t reproduce well here. But please imagine that there are bee emojis, etc.

Now for the advice. The thing to do is to grieve, get back online, swipe, and talk to someone who’s in a better place to be the friend/more-than-friend you need. This was an exciting, romantic, intimate experience. But it came with bad drama – the kind that leaves you hanging and always longing for more. You wanted to be part of this man’s life, but it wasn’t an option.

Get over this like a breakup. Block his WhatsApp to stop yourself from continuing a one-sided conversation. Know that you have the strength to accept where he is in life – which is not where you are.

You seem to have so much to give. You’re supportive, friendly, patient, and you’re capable of loving eyebrows and giving hugs (I also love good eyebrows!). You went all in on this man, but you didn’t get much of him in person, and not just because of the pandemic. You’re supposed to feel lost right now (it is a breakup). Eventually, after grieving it, you find yourself. That’s how it goes.

Advertisement

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

Unfortunately, he is a closed door to you. Perhaps that will change some time in the distant future, but I don’t think you should put your life on hold waiting for that to happen. Also, right now you are letting him be in the driver’s seat – he’s the one blocking and then unblocking you – and I think taking control of your own life by moving on is really the best (and the only) thing you can do. ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

I feel for this man, but he is right; you do deserve better. It would be one thing if he were just asking you to go slow, but he is completely shutting you out. As much as it hurts, I think it’s time for you to move on. JO-DEP

Move on. I mean, what if he is not divorced and only had you over when the kids are away and spouse is out of town? He has a long way to go with accepting himself and his sexuality, and a person he is dating is not best suited to be in that more therapeutic role. So sorry that this happened to you. Not fair, hope you find another delightful date soon. SOXFAN1234

You’re in love with him, and he’s telling you he can’t be in love with you. Seems there’s no future. This also feels artificially sped up emotionally. You haven’t spent much time together or even gone out on a date, met friends etc. This statement “[You deserve] someone who doesn’t hurt you all the time.” is questionable. He’s admitting a personality problem. I think this is over. QUADROPENTA

Advertisement

Re-evaluate your own decision making process. When did it become apparent that getting involved with a scared, divorced father of two would be a good idea? Eyebrows notwithstanding, of course. JOERILLA

I’m also not really buying that you were “just looking for friends.” If that is the case then why are you “all of a sudden” talking about this person as a relationship? I think you need to be more clear about what you are doing and who you are doing it with. Good luck. JSMUS

Make friends, REAL friends, that you don’t get freaky with. CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.