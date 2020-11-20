5 Things to do online and in person, Nov. 23-29

Images of the 1980s underground punk rock scene are on display at the Philin Phlash photography exhibit at Time Out Market Boston.

Step back in time to Boston’s thriving ’80s underground punk rock scene at the Philin Phlash photography exhibit at Time Out Market Boston. Renowned for his candid shots of city nightlife, Phlash joined forces with Gallery East founder Duane Lucia to curate this exclusive collection. On display through the end of November. Free.timeout.com/boston

Tuesday

Classical Music

Listen to the talented students of the New England Conservatory’s Persian Music Ensemble perform classic works from the Persian music canon, coached by award-winning composer and musician Nima Janmohammadi. Tickets are free; live stream begins at 7 p.m. necmusic.edu

Advertisement

Starting Friday

Festive Traditions

Ring in the holiday season at the 12th annual Festival of Trees at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s headquarters in Wellesley. Roast marshmallows by the fire, watch model trains wind their way through a miniature Boston, and vote for your favorite twinkly tree. Runs through December 20. $25 on weekends, $20 Wednesday to Friday. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance at masshort.org.

Starting Friday

Fairy Tale Fun

The American Repertory Theater tells the classic tale of a boy and his magic legume in Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, a virtual holiday show for families. Harvard students Julia Riew and Ian Chan transform the classic fairy tale into a contemporary celebration of kindness and creativity. Premieres at 6 p.m. Streams through January 4. Household tickets are $20 or pay-what-you-can. americanrepertorytheater.org

Starting Friday

Animals Aglow

The Stone Zoo transforms into a wintry wonderland during its annual ZooLights exhibit. Stroll through 26 acres of twinkling, tree-lined paths, enjoy large-scale lantern displays, and see black bears, arctic foxes, and even some of Santa’s reindeer. Runs through January 3. Individual tickets are $13.95; a four-pack is $50. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance at zoonewengland.org.

Advertisement

__________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.