Blind date: ‘It was awesome to see date night attire for the first time in months’

What makes him a catch: He’s a compassionate listener, a mediator, and a really good cook

BRIGID H.: 29 / high school program director

On a desert island, she’d bring: Record player and records, The Catcher in the Rye, water shoes

What makes her a catch: She’s driven and competitive

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, MEDFORD AND BOSTON

GLOBAL VIEW

Josh My dad is a huge fan of Cupid and wanted me to sign up. I was glad to, knowing that I could share a nice story with him in these difficult times.

Advertisement

Brigid I always like to put myself out there and try something new.

Josh I did 30 squats to get the blood flowing. During normal circumstances, I am a pile of nerves before a date. These days, I am too excited to meet new people to be nervous. There’s something so liberating about starting with a blank slate.

Brigid I had a glass of wine beforehand to calm the nerves.

Josh She had a great smile and nice fashion sense. It was awesome to see date night attire for the first time in months.

Brigid He had a nice smile and looked smart with his glasses.

HIGH STRESS

Josh I believe she was gripping a stress ball during the date, which honestly sounds like a great strategy for in-person dates.

Brigid The first part of the conversation was your typical first date questions.

Josh There was so much to talk about I was all giggly. She is passionate about teaching youth lacrosse, and we have a shared knowledge of upstate (like, really upstate) New York. We even agreed strongly on dogs versus cats: Dogs all day.

Brigid We like dogs and talked about going to small colleges in New York.

Advertisement

Josh We share a love for travel and are extremely antsy to get back on a plane. I have Ireland on my list and she was able to offer recommendations.

Brigid I was telling him about some of my favorite things to do there.

Josh I ordered chicken vindaloo and samosas from Guru the Caterer in Somerville. They do not hold back on the spicy. The samosas were flaky on the outside and soft on the inside.

Brigid I ordered gnocchi from MIDA, it was good! I got tiramisu for after.

Josh It felt like just another Zoom meeting but with more to laugh about, and delicious food.

Brigid I thought Josh was really nice but I don’t think we were each other’s type. It felt like chatting with someone you’re sitting next to on a train.

INTERNATIONAL INCIDENT

Josh I work for a global program so requests come in at all hours. I actually received an urgent request and had to address it.

Brigid I am not sure if he was just trying to end the date or if he actually had something he had to do. I took the opportunity to end the date. I was starting to get Zoomed out.

SECOND DATE?

Josh I don’t think so, I was hoping for peak chemistry. I wouldn’t mind running into her when things are normal, though.

Brigid I don’t think we will. I think both of us were in it for the experience.

Advertisement

POST MORTEM

Josh / B

Brigid / B



