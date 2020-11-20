Home design ideas: Redoing a kitchen in glass and shiny black

1. Drawn to the authentic marble-like appearance, Stangle chose manufactured stone slabs by Neolith for the counters and backsplash . “Similar products didn’t have the continuous veining pattern we wanted for the waterfall island,” she says.

Caroline Stangle had envisioned a kitchen with black cabinetry even before she and her husband purchased their South End town house. “I pictured a glass and steel wall with dark, moody cabinets,” she says. Melinda Guglietta, principal of Bespoke of Winchester, created several cabinetry finish samples to find just the right depth of color and subtle level of sheen that were achieved by replicating the dark, chalky shade of Farrow & Ball Railings. Paired with unlacquered brass it strikes just the right note.

2. A stainless steel La Cornue range replaced a fireplace (the kitchen was formerly a living room) while the ductwork for the hood runs through the top tier of cabinetry and vents out of the back of the house. “I first considered black with brass [for the range], but it felt too flashy,” Stangle says.

3. To create visual balance, the fridge is on one side of the range and the freezer and wine fridge are on the other. “It’s the first time we’ve had them split and we’d do it again,” Stangle says.

4. The Pick Up chandelier by Billy Cotton brings brass to the ceiling — along with interesting angles.

5. Stangle adores the patina that has developed on the unlacquered brass faucet. “We don’t live glitzy,” Stangle says. “The darker and grimier it gets, the better.”

6. CB2 stools tie to the restored woodwork in the rest of the house. “I didn’t want them to make a huge impression,” Stangle says. “They just tuck away.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.